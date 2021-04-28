Mrs. Dallas vanishes during morning walk ahead of Mrs. Texas America pageant, cops say

Mike Stunson
·1 min read

A woman set to compete for the title of Mrs. Texas America went missing Tuesday after going for her morning walk, police say.

Police in Irving, Texas, are searching for 38-year-old Lashun Massey, who was last seen Tuesday. Massey is the reigning Mrs. Dallas.

She went missing while wearing a black hoodie and checkered pajama pants. She was walking near Lake Lago de Claire in La Villita, according to police.

Witnesses saw Massey walking near the lake and asked if she was OK, and Massey replied that she was, according to KTVT.

“After that, they said they saw her exit the water and then we later received a tip someone else had seen her walking in the water again a couple hours later,” local firefighter Robert Keeker told KTVT.

Her husband called police when Massey did not come home on time to get her sons ready for school, KXAS reported.

Crews searched for Massey in the lake Tuesday but did not find her, according to KXAS.

Massey, a mom to two young boys, received her PH.D. in civil engineering from Virginia Tech, according to her pageant website. She also authored the autobiography, “The Face of the New Engineer,” which she wrote “to help inspire and motivate others to pursue science and engineering careers.”

Her LinkedIn shows she is a program manager for research at the University of Texas at Dallas.

The Mrs. Texas America pageant, which Massey said she will compete in, will take place in September.

If you know anything about Massey’s disappearance contact Irving police at 972-273-1010.

Recommended Stories

  • Missing Miami 13-year-old seen on video getting into a car has been found, cops say

    WEDNESDAY MORNING UPDATE: Miami police Tweeted Wednesday morning that 13-year-old Brianna Claro was “found in good health. She has been reunited with her family.”

  • Was a woman abducted at Miami International Airport? Police are trying to find out

    A man was seen hitting a woman, chasing her, pushing her into a car and then driving off at Miami International Airport Monday night, police said.

  • FBI joins search for Houston mom missing more than a week

    "Someone has seen something," Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, said. "Someone knows something. Someone is not saying something."

  • Texas man dies after attack by aggressive swarm of bees

    A Texas man died after going into cardiac arrest when he was attacked by an aggressive swarm of bees outside his home, authorities said. Thomas Hicks, 70, was mowing his lawn Monday when he was repeatedly stung by the bees outside his home in Breckenridge, about 130 miles (210 kilometers) west of Dallas, authorities said. The Breckenridge Fire Department said first responders faced “very aggressive bee activity” when they arrived at the home.

  • Ex-Dallas officer who killed neighbor appeals guilty verdict

    A panel of three Texas appeals court judges appeared skeptical Tuesday of arguments to overturn the conviction of a former Dallas police officer who was sentenced to prison for fatally shooting her neighbor in his home. An attorney for Amber Guyger clashed with a Dallas County prosecutor over whether the evidence was sufficient to prove that her 2018 shooting of Botham Jean was murder. The hearing examined a Dallas County jury's 2019 decision to sentence Guyger to 10 years in prison for murder.

  • Iowa police clarify traffic stop before trooper's death

    A man charged with killing an Iowa State Patrol sergeant was initially pulled over after being spotted speeding and illegally driving without an ignition interlock device that tests whether someone has been drinking alcohol, a police spokesman clarified Wednesday. Authorities previously said that Michael Lang was pulled over April 9 by a Grundy Center officer for suspicion of driving while barred. Division of Criminal Investigation assistant director Mitch Mortvedt said Wednesday that was a misstatement — that Lang wasn’t barred from driving but was required to have an ignition interlock device in his vehicle, because of his history of drunken driving.

  • Scott Peterson Makes Court Appearance as Re-Sentencing Trial Looms Ahead

    On Tuesday, April 27, Scott Peterson appeared in court via zoom for two hearings concerning his death penalty being overturned and a possible retrial.

  • Redland tenant ran giant illegal dump, cops say, then tried to extort landlord for $100K

    After neighbors called about a steady stream of trash piling up on a five-acre property in rural Redland, the land owner contacted his tenant seeking an explanation.

  • Teen killed in wreck near Richland and Kershaw County line identified by coroner

    The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the car when it flipped over, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

  • 82-year-old former Giant charged with possession of 7 kilos of cocaine

    Ex-Giant Clyde Hall, on house arrest after being released from prison due to COVID-19, was allegedly found with 7 kilograms of cocaine.

  • Man lured Thai tourist to shop, dragged her to stairwell to molest

    A man who lured a female Thai tourist to his shop before forcing himself on her at a deserted stairwell was jailed two-and-a-half years and sentenced to three strokes of the cane on Wednesday (28 April).

  • Prancer, the "man-hating, animal-hating, children-hating" demon chihuahua has been adopted

    Earlier this month, the Second Chance Pet Adoption League hosted an adoption ad by Tyfanee Fortuna for a two-year-old chihuahua named Prancer. The listing plainly stated that his new guardians would have to be okay with bringing “neurotic, man hating, animal hating, children hating dogs that look like gremlins” into their homes if they wanted to put in an application. Fortuna’s write-up, which speculated that Prancer “is not a real dog, but more like a vessel for a traumatized Victorian child that now haunts our home,” has now fulfilled its purpose. The “Chucky doll in a dog’s body” has been adopted.

  • Woman kills man and his dog in hit-and-run while fleeing from another hit-and-run only moments before: Police

    A woman has been arrested after allegedly running over and killing a man and his dog while they were out for a walk in a hit-and-run incident while fleeing at a high speed from another hit-and-run incident she had reportedly committed only moments earlier. The incident occurred on the evening of Sunday, April 25, shortly before 8 p.m. in Sandy Springs, Georgia -- a suburb north of Atlanta -- when police responded to a hit-and-run incident involving a pedestrian, later named as 25-year-old Michael Farmer of Sandy Springs and his dog, a Catahoula named Bruce. An initial police investigation found that Farmer and his dog were walking on Hammond Drive near Glenridge Drive in Sandy Springs when a white sedan traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed struck the victim and fled the scene, according to a statement from the Sandy Springs Police Department.

  • Caster Semenya calls out testosterone regulations: 'That's not fairness. That's bulls***'

    Semenya, in a rare interview with Time Magazine, said she is considering a political run to fight for human rights.

  • Crotchety neighbor shuts down little girls’ egg-selling enterprise

    When I was about 8, I got pretty good at weaving friendship bracelets. I concocted a scheme to sell the bracelets until I could afford my very own horse, which I intended to build in a neighbor’s backyard. I ended up with maybe $10 in profit, but my family members were pretty supportive. And while there’s nothing cuter than an enterprising little kid, there’s also nothing worse than a bureaucracy-obsessed community member—as evidenced by a recent debacle in Bulverde, Texas.

  • Vietnamese-Owned Restaurant in California Vandalized, Left With Racist Note

    A Vietnamese family-owned restaurant in Sunnyvale, Calif. was recently vandalized and left with a disturbing message spewing anti-Asian hate. Charlie Tran, co-owner of Le Bon, found the establishment vandalized and its front window destroyed on Sunday afternoon, KTVU reported. Le Bon co-owner and executive chef Jeffrey Nguyen was also shocked that such an incident could happen to them in their community.

  • Final Five star Laurie Hernandez says it 'sucked' training for the Olympics after a 2-year gymnastics hiatus

    "Taking two years off and then trying to get onto an Olympic team, it's not going to be easy," Hernandez told Insider. "But I got stronger from it."

  • Calif. woman dead, 2 hospitalized after getting plastic surgery from same Tijuana doctor

    A heartbroken California woman wants answers after her daughter died on the operating table while undergoing cosmetic surgery in Mexico. Keuana Weaver, a 38-year-old mother of two from Long Beach, reportedly told her family that she was traveling to Florida to have some “work done.” After undergoing surgery in Tijuana in January, which reportedly included a $6700 liposuction procedure, Weaver died and two other women were hospitalized after their surgeries were performed on the same day by the same doctor, PEOPLE reports.

  • Passenger drinking own liquor faces fine for disrupting Texas-bound flight, feds say

    The FAA has also proposed fines for two people accused of disrupting another flight.

  • Gayle King Is Going to Be a Grandma and Her Announcement Is Pure Joy

    Gayle King announced the news of becoming a grandma while appearing on Ellen in the sweetest way possible. Scroll on to see the joyous clip.