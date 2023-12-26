Mrs. Kirkham’s Lancashire Cheese recalled due to suspected E.Coli contamination

The UK's Food Standard Agency announced that Mrs. Kirkham's Lancashire Cheese Ltd. had taken the precautionary step of recalling several of its Lancashire Cheese products. Photo by lee_2/Pixabay

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- A United Kingdom cheese producer is asking customers who bought several of their products directly from their farm shop or online store to discard the products if they were purchased between October and Dec. 24.

On Tuesday, the UK's Food Standard Agency announced that Mrs. Kirkham's Lancashire Cheese Ltd. had taken the precautionary step of recalling several of its Lancashire Cheese products because the products might contain E. Coli.

In a statement, Mrs. Kirkham's Lancashire Cheese Ltd. said the move was a "precautionary measure, based on information we only received around teatime" on Christmas Day.

"Whilst at this time, there has been no testing carried out on our products by the FSA to confirm any suspected risks, we feel it is our duty to recall our products," the company said in the statement.

According to the FSA, the suspected cheeses are sometimes sold as a full block or served as individual portions, and may have been provided as part of a basket people have purchased or been gifted.

"In some cases it's been sold as part of a charcutier grazing platter. It may not always be clear whether you have purchased an affected product. If in doubt, consumers are advised to contact the retailer they bought their cheese from to find out if the cheese they have purchased is from the businesses and batches affected and, in the meantime, to not eat the product and ensure it is stored safely, fully wrapped and not in contact with other foods," the food alert reads.

The list of cheeses includes all sizes of Mrs Kirkham's Smoked Lancashire, Mrs Kirkham's Mature Lancashire, Mrs Kirkham's Tasty Lancashire, Mrs Kirkham's Mild & Creamy Lancashire products.