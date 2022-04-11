MS-13 ‘Diablita’ who lured four men to their deaths in Long Island convicted of murder

This “Little Devil” is facing a hell of a prison sentence.

An MS-13 associate known as “Diablita,” who lured four unsuspecting men to their deaths in a park on Long Island, was found guilty at trial Monday.

Leniz Escobar, 22, along with Keyli Gomez convinced five young men to meet them in a park in Central Islip where members of MS-13 were lying in wait, prosecutors proved at trial.

The MS-13 members targeted the victims because they had been photographed flashing MS-13 signs despite not actually being in the gang, evidence showed. The MS-13 members suspected the victims were members of the rival 18th Street Gang and took the photos as an insult. The punishment was death.

The young men were labeled as “chavalas” of MS-13, the word the gang uses for targets.

Gomez testified that she and Escobar — who was 17 at the time — drove the men to a wooded area of the park on April 11, 2017.

Waiting at the park were MS-13 members, including Sergio Vladimir Segovia-Pineda, who testified for the prosecution.

Segovia-Pineda told jurors how his weapon in the quadruple killing was a chisel. He said he chased down and stabbed one of the victims while watching other MS-13 associates hack and bash the other victims to death with knives, machetes, an axe and wooden clubs.

Gomez and Segovia-Pineda both pleaded guilty in the case prior to their testimony.

“There is not one single piece of evidence that this was going to be anything other than a multiple murder from the start, and that the defendant was the lure,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Justina Geraci said during closing arguments at the trial.”

One victim fled and escaped, but the other four, Justin Llivicura, 16, Michael Lopez, 20, Jorge Tigre, 18, and Jefferson Villalobos, 18, were killed.

The gang members left their victims’ bodies in the woods, where they were discovered the next day.

“Four individuals took the train and who knows when they’ll be back, got me?” Escobar said to her MS-13 affiliated boyfriend in a recorded phone call in the days after the murders, adding in another call that she was “happy for this to happen.”

Defense attorneys for Escobar tried to argue she didn’t know what was going to happen in the woods and that she only admitted to the crime to her boyfriend out of fear of MS-13.

“She just witnessed a horrible, violent crime. She... was terrified that MS-13 would try to kill her because she was a witness,” said Jesse Siegel, Escobar’s lawyer.

Jurors didn’t buy it and found Escobar guilty of murder and racketeering among other charges, meaning she faces life in prison when sentenced.

More than a dozen MS-13 associates have been charged in connection with the killings, prosecutors said.

“Escobar has been held responsible for the crucial role that she willingly played in orchestrating one of the most vicious and senseless mass murders in the district in memory,” said U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Breon Peace. “The defendant showed utter disregard for human life by leading the victims into a killing field, to their slaughter, to enhance her stature with her fellow cold-blooded murderers within the MS-13 gang.”