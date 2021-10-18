MS-13 gang leader who directed two Maryland murders sentenced to 45 years in federal prison

Justin Fenton, Baltimore Sun
·2 min read

An MS-13 gang leader who pleaded guilty earlier this year to directing two murders in Maryland was sentenced to 45 years in federal prison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.

Jorge Guerra-Castillo, also known as “Pelon,” 40, admitted he had ordered and in some cases assisted with planning attacks including the murder of 21-year-old Jennifer B. Rivera-Lopez in Crownsville in September 2017.

Federal prosecutors said Guerra-Castillo exhorted MS-13 members to find and kill more rivals, to sell more drugs, and recruit more members, and also accused him of raping and kidnapping a 14-year-old girl - at a time when he was 33.

“Guerra-Castillo will now serve practically a life sentence for his crimes,” U.S. Attorney Erek L. Barron said in a statement.

Lopez was driven in June 2017 to a remote spot on or near the grounds of Camp Barrett, a youth camp on the outskirts of Annapolis, where she was beaten to death and buried.

Prosecutors said Guerra-Castillo also arranged for members to kill a rival who was lured to a wooded area in Frederick, and to kidnap and kill someone who had stopped making extortion payments to the gang. He agreed to resume payments and was let go.

In a sentencing memorandum, defense attorneys for Guerra-Castillo noted that he did not physically take part in any of the attacks —- he was living in Pensacola, Florida, and acting as a go-between for members of the Fulton clique in Maryland, and the clique’s actual leadership in El Salvador, who saw a “crisis of undisciplined East Coast cliques with young members who acted in reckless ways,” the defense attorneys said.

They said Guerra-Castillo fled to Florida to try to create a buffer between himself and the Maryland members, without having to leave the gang altogether.

“He believed that doing so would allow him to keep his family safe, while not participating in the more brutal, day-to-day realities of gang life,” they said.

He at one point, in 2013, had been deported to Guatemala, and found his village taken over by violent drug traffickers and returned to the U.S., working for a construction company. He’s been a “model inmate,” they said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • A daring escape and tragic death: One of the Maryland zebras on the loose caught in snare trap

    On Aug. 31, three cunning zebras made a daring escape from an exotic animal breeding farm called Jerry Holly Exotics in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

  • Civil liberties groups push Biden administration to drop case against Assange

    A group of civil liberties and human rights organizations are urging Attorney General Merrick Garland to drop the criminal prosecution of Julian Assange in light of what it called a “shocking” Yahoo News story recounting how in 2017 senior CIA officials plotted to kidnap the WikiLeaks founder and even discussed assassinating him.

  • Jimmy Garoppolo practices on Monday, Trey Lance doesn’t

    49ers players returned from their bye week on Monday and that provided the first chance to see how quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance are faring with their injuries. Garoppolo missed the team’s Week Five loss to the Seahawks with a calf injury, which allowed Lance made his first NFL start. He suffered a knee [more]

  • Havana Syndrome is a mystery illness with 200-plus documented cases. Lawmakers are demanding action.

    Four years after the first Havana Syndrome cases emerged, the US still doesn't know who is behind the attacks on diplomats and intelligence officers.

  • 2 students taken into custody after ‘credible threat’ against Park Hill South

    Principal Kerrie Herren said the school could not share details about the police investigation, but noted that law enforcement officers assured administrators that “we are safe.”

  • Accused bank robbers in Charlotte tried to switch cars. Police say they saw them.

    Police say a bank robbery call in South End led to a car chase, a crash and the suspects considering running across the interstate.

  • 'Adele One Night Only’ special with Oprah is coming. What the singer has said about '30' so far

    Adele will get the Oprah treatment on 'Adele One Night Only’ TV special in November. Here's what the singer has said so far about her upcoming album.

  • Opinion: Ravens teach Chargers a lesson on what makes a bona fide NFL contender

    The Chargers were overmatched by the Ravens at nearly every turn and left with a list of teaching points for players and coaches alike to mull over.

  • FBI joins investigation after as many as 17 missionaries with a US Christian aid group were kidnapped in Haiti by a gang

    Haiti is experiencing a surge in gang violence, with gangs controlling half of Port-au-Prince, The New York Times reported.

  • Play between Tennessee and Ole Miss halted as fans throw debris on Neyland Stadium field

    The game between Tennessee and Ole Miss was halted for over 15 minutes as Tennessee fans threw debris on the field late in the game.

  • Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger says Ray-Ray McCloud will be the guy to replace JuJu Smith-Schuster

    Are the Steelers counting on Ray-Ray McCloud to replace JuJu Smith-Schuster in the lineup?

  • How thawing permafrost is destroying Russian homes

    What was once an old airport runway in the Siberian village of Churapcha, is now a useless swampy field.Thawing permafrost is to blame.From buildings and roads to pipelines and storage facilities – countless structures built atop northern Russia’s permafrost are collapsing…as the earth heats up and the ice beneath their foundations melts.The personal impact on residents is clear… UPSOT: " We have everything flowing here under the house. We have the permafrost here, so the house goes up and down."And the costs keep on mounting. According to Yakutsk's Melnikov Permafrost Institute, Russia could face $97 billion in infrastructure damages by 2050, if the rate of warming continues.THIS EARTH GRAPHIC"Unfortunately, these kinds of problems are being observed everywhere. There isn't a single settlement in Russia's Arctic where you wouldn't find a destroyed or deformed building."Alexei Maslakob is a permafrost scientist at Moscow State University.He explained that when the Russian Arctic was developed in the 1960 and 70s, construction regulations did not take into account the changing natural environment "Buildings stand on stilts and are held together by the freezing force of the permafrost with the stilts in its foundation. The engineers, when they created these buildings calculated the number of stilts and their depth in relation to a certain permafrost temperature. // It was implied that permafrost temperatures were always stable, and they did not change. Only a few decades later, it became clear that the permafrost temperature was as much a changing factor as the air temperature."The 10,000-population town of Churapcha saw its airport close in the 1990s.Over the years, the once-smooth runway has been replaced by a mottled field as the ground sinks.Researchers say that eventually, the area will become a lake…and found that some parts of the town are already sinking by as much as 12 cms per year.With permafrost covering 65% of Russia's landmass.there are more than 15 million people living on permafrost foundations across the country.A study found that 72% of people surveyed in eight settlements in central Yakutia reported problems with the subsidence of their homes' foundations.Residents like Egor Dyachkovsky.“In the five years since we built our home here, the ground has sunk below it. At first, the home was raised 30 centimeters off the ground on its stilt foundations. The gap is now a full meter.”Russia is investing to better monitor the subterranean thaw.But ecology Minister Alexander Kozlov said in August that "we don't know what's actually happening to it," and that the ministry plans to deploy 140 monitoring stations to understand what is melting and how to prevent accidents.But for many like Dyachkovsy, it’s too little too late.The five truckloads of soil he’s used to try and fill the gap between the ground and his home are not enough.It’s a costly problem to fix.But there’s a wider global impact to consider too.Russia warms 2.8 times faster than the global average, and so the melting of Siberia's long-frozen tundra is releasing greenhouse gases …that scientists fear could frustrate global efforts to curb climate-warming emissions.

  • Overhead bins on planes are getting bigger, and it's turning air travel into a less stressful experience for both passengers and crew

    Finding overhead bin space has been a challenge for travelers, but Boeing and Airbus' larger bins have eased the stress.

  • China drafts law to punish parents for children's bad behaviour

    China's parliament will consider legislation to punish parents if their young children exhibit "very bad behaviour" or commit crimes. In the draft of the family education promotion law, guardians will be reprimanded and ordered to go through family education guidance programmes if prosecutors find very bad or criminal behaviour in children under their care. "There are many reasons for adolescents to misbehave, and the lack of or inappropriate family education is the major cause," said Zang Tiewei, spokesman of the Legislative Affairs Commission under the National People's Congress (NPC).

  • The injured dynamic of Christian McCaffrey and the Panthers

    Christian McCaffrey has barely seen the field since signing an extension with the Panthers in 2020. Is this a harsh lesson in "paying" a running back?

  • Veteran Spotlight: William Allen of Baltimore

    Veteran Spotlight: William Allen of Baltimore

  • Chiefs TE Jody Fortson exits game against WFT with non-contact injury

    #Chiefs fan-favorite Jody Fortson went down with a non-contact injury against #Washington in the third quarter | from @thejohndillon

  • Pink Himalayan Salt: The Benefits and Uses of the Naturally Colorful Mineral

    Other than its fun color, what's the deal with Himalayan pink salt? Is there a reason to stock that pink salt in the pantry (or replace regular table salt altogether)? We've got those answers and more covered here.

  • ‘Squid Game’ Will Generate $891 Million in Value According to Leaked Netflix Data

    The hit Korean series is estimated to deliver 40 times value on its $21.4 million cost, Bloomberg reports

  • Officials work to rescue 17 hostages kidnapped in Haiti

    American officials and authorities in Haiti are working to rescue 17 kidnapped missionaries. CBS News correspondent Manuel Bojorquez reports from Port-au-Prince on the latest news from Haiti.