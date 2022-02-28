MS-13 gang member gets 50 years in prison for ordering murder of Chesapeake man

A local member of the international MS-13 criminal gang was sentenced Monday to 50 years in prison for ordering the murder of a Chesapeake man whom he was believed was in a rival gang.

Melvin Molina-Ramos was sentenced by Virginia Beach Circuit Court Judge James C. Lewis, who presided over the 25-year-old man’s jury trial in November. The maximum he could have received was 65 years.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Tabitha Anderson argued the callousness and senselessness of the crime called for a lengthy sentence.

“This was an organized execution on behalf of MS-13,” Anderson told the judge. “The motto of MS-13 is ‘kill, rape, control,’ and their goal is to be the biggest, baddest, and most violent gang in the world. When those are your goals and motto there has got to be a price to pay.”

The victim, 19-year-old Jairo Sanchez Guardado, was known to associate with members of a rival gang but there was no evidence he was a member, said Macie Allen, a spokeswoman for the Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

He was killed in July 2018 in a wooded area near the shoreline of Lake Smith in Virginia Beach. Two kayakers found his body — in a sitting position with his head slumped over — and called police. He had been shot once in the back of the head.

Prosecutors said Molina-Ramos ordered the hit, which was carried out by other MS-13 gang members. Three other co-defendants who participated in the shooting death have trials pending. Prosecutors said Molina-Ramos threatened to kill them if they didn’t carry out the murder, or spoke of it.

The jury convicted Molina-Ramos of solicitation of murder, conspiracy, participating in a criminal act for the benefit of a gang, and being an accessory after the fact at the end of a three-day trial. Some of Molina-Ramos’ fellow gang members were among the witnesses who testified against him.

Also known as Mara Salvatrucha, MS-13 is believed to have been founded as a street gang in Los Angeles in the mid-1980s by immigrants fleeing a civil war in El Salvador. The gang recruits young immigrant teenagers from Central America, though many gang members were born in the U.S.

In addition to the testimony of his co-defendants, prosecutors used cell phone data and video surveillance to tie Molina-Ramos to the crime.

Molina Ramos came to the United States with his family in 2013 from El Salvador to escape the gangs there, according to his attorney, Diane Toscano. He attended Granby High School but dropped out after his girlfriend got pregnant, she said. The couple now has two children.

He was working long hours for a local drywall company to help support his family here and in El Salvador, Toscano said, and had not been in any criminal trouble before this case.

Speaking through a translator before his sentence was issued, Molina-Ramos said he wanted Guardado’s family to “excuse me for what happened.” He also asked the judge to give him a sentence that would not keep him away from his family for too long.

“I’m a human being. I’m a person,” he said. “I made a mistake.”

