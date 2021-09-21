MS-13 member arrested for 2015 murder of rival gang member whose skeletal remains were found on L.I.

An MS-13 gang member has been arrested for the 2015 murder of a rival gang member whose skeletal remains were found in the woods along a Long Island highway, officials said Tuesday.

Nassau County police arrested Jeustin David Maldonado, of Uniondale, who was just 16 when he was one of several people allegedly involved in the murder of Gerson Pineda, 19.

Pineda was lured to the wooded area on the west side of the Meadowbrook Pkwy on Sept. 10, 2015, and slashed and beaten to death, officials said. Pineda’s body was finally discovered July 20 of this year and identified on Aug. 2.

Maldonado, now 22, was charged with murder and arraigned Tuesday at First District Court in Hempstead. He was ordered held without bail and is slated to return to court Sept. 30.

In 2017, Maldonado, then 17, was arrested for the murder of 16-year-old Alexon Moya in December 2016. Moya was shot in the head while standing on a street in Uniondale near the Hofstra University campus.

Maldonado pleaded guilty to attempted murder in 2019, officials said. Also in 2019, another MS-13 member, Edar Ventura, was convicted and sentenced to 32 years in prison for the Moya homicide.

Court records show Maldonado also has an open conspiracy case. He is one of 41 reputed MS-13 members indicted in 2017 for a four-year wave of violence in Nassau County, officials said.

He was also previously arrested for a fight with his brother in January 2017.