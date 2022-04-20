MS-13 member gets 50 years for conspiracy involving 2017 Frederick murder

Apr. 20—An MS-13 gang member was sentenced to 50 years in federal prison Tuesday for a racketeering conspiracy involving multiple murders, including one in Frederick in 2017.

Jose Joya Parada, also known as "Calmado," 20, was convicted of racketeering conspiracy, racketeering and related violent crimes in aid of racketeering after a three-month trial, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for Maryland.

Chief U.S. District Judge James K. Bredar also ordered that he undergo three years of supervised release upon completion of his sentence.

Joya Parada was convicted along with several other reported MS-13 members in January. Charles Neilson Curlett Jr., the attorney representing Joya Parada, declined to comment when reached by phone Wednesday.

Members of MS-13, or La Mara Salvatrucha, are required to commit acts of violence to maintain membership and discipline within the gang, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

During the trial, the prosecution reportedly showed how MS-13 sought to expand its presence in Frederick, Wheaton and Annapolis through violence, extortion and drug sales.

On April 2, 2017, MS-13 members kidnapped a man from Silver Spring, brought him to a wooded area in Frederick, and killed him with knives and machetes before burying him in a shallow grave, the release says. The release did not name the victim.

A hiker found 37-year-old Victor Antonio Turcios-Valle dead near Gambrill Park Road and Hamburg Road on June 29, 2017, the News-Post has reported.

Before his death, the victim, while "extremely intoxicated," was held in a basement in Wheaton and forced to remove his shirt, so gang members could see whether he had tattoos associated with a rival gang, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Joya Parada reportedly went to Frederick to help dig a grave in the meantime, the release said.

Joya Parada and others dragged the victim through the woods, put him face down next to the grave, and stabbed and slashed his body repeatedly with a machete, the release states.

The trial also focused on Joya Parada's involvement in a second murder. On March 31, 2017, the gang lured a 17-year-old from Annapolis to Wheaton Regional Park in Montgomery County and killed him, the release says. Joya Parada helped dig the grave, and stabbed, cut and dismembered the victim, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Joya Parada is among 30-plus MS-13 members and associates convicted in this case and a related case.

Milton Portillo-Rodriguez, 26; Juan Carlos Sandoval-Rodriguez, 22; and Oscar Armando Sorto Romero, 22, were convicted on the same charges as Joya Parada during the trial.

They also were convicted of multiple counts of murder in aid of racketeering and face mandatory life sentences next month, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

