MS-13 member involved in 2017 Frederick murder gets life in prison

May 6—A man was sentenced to life in federal prison on Friday for his role in two gang-related murders, one of which occurred in Frederick.

Oscar Armando Sorto Romero, 23, of Silver Spring, was one of several defendants in a major racketeering case against members of the transnational criminal enterprise known as MS-13 or La Mara Salvatrucha, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Maryland.

Sorto Romero was convicted in January of a racketeering conspiracy and for racketeering connected to his participation in the gang, which prosecutors said planned and executed brutal murders across the state.

In a sentencing announcement on Friday, the U.S. Attorney's Office detailed Sorto Romero's participation in the 2017 murder of 37-year-old Victor Antonio Turcios-Valle.

A hiker found Turcios-Valle's body in a shallow grave in the Frederick watershed in late June 2017. He was killed in early April that year.

The gang targeted Turcios-Valle because they believed him to be an associate of a rival gang, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in its release.

After MS-13 members kidnapped Turcios-Valle from Silver Spring and held him in a Wheaton basement, Sorto Romero helped transport him to the watershed. Other gang members were waiting and had dug a grave, according to the release.

One gang member incapacitated Turcios-Valle by hitting him in the head with a tree branch, the release said. Then, multiple MS-13 members "placed the victim face down on the ground next to the hole and stabbed and slashed his body repeatedly with a machete," according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Sorto Romero later drove several of the participants away from the scene and back to their homes, the release said. During their drive back, they stopped to dispose of the machete in a storm drain and threw a shovel away in a dumpster.

Sorto Romero also participated in a 2017 Annapolis killing, according to the release, which said he and other MS-13 members "took turns striking the victim's neck and shoulder area with a machete."

Members engaged in violence, drug trafficking, and extortion "in an effort to increase MS-13's power" in Frederick, Montgomery and Anne Arundel counties between 2015 and 2017, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Attorneys representing Sorto Romero were not available for comment Friday afternoon.

