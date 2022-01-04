MS-13 trial in Santa Maria postponed due to COVID-19

Dave Minsky, Santa Maria Times, Calif.
Jan. 4—The trial of five defendants accused of MS-13 gang conspiracy and murder charges was postponed Monday in Santa Maria court due to increasing cases of COVID-19, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

The five defendants are Marcos Manuel Sanchez Torres, Juan Carlos Lozano Membreno, Traquilino Robles Morales, Juan Carlos Urbina Serrano and Luis German Mejia Orellana, who each have been charged with several counts that include murder, gang conspiracy and firearms offenses. Opening arguments in their trial began Nov. 16.

The trial went into recess on Dec. 16 and the jury returned to the courtroom Monday but were sent home by Judge John McGregor, according to Bramsen. The judge did not specify a date for the jury to return, although Bramsen said motions in the trial are scheduled for Thursday. She did not give further details about the motions.

A COVID-19 outbreak at the Santa Barbara County Jail detected on Dec. 9 has infected 119 inmates as of Dec. 28, according to sheriff's Lt. Rob Minter.

A second trial group of three defendants — Jose Balmore Saravia Lainez, Jose Ricardo Saravia Lainez, Jose Narciso Escobar Hernandez — is being held in Santa Barbara and is currently in jury selection.

They were arrested as part of Operation Matador, which concluded March 3, 2016, and also included a court-authorized wiretap initiated by the Santa Maria Police Department, according to testimony.

The operation was a part of a three-year investigation into an alleged 10 gang-related killings and 14 attempted killings in the Santa Maria Valley between 2013 and 2016.

