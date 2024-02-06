MS Auditor Shad White counter-sues Brett Favre. See why

State Auditor Shad White has filed a countersuit against former NFL quarterback Brett Favre to repay interest and principal money from $1.1 million he previously received in Temporary Assistance for Needy Families funds.

Favre had sued White last February for defamation.

White was previously represented in that case, filed with the Hinds County Circuit Court last year, by Attorney General Lynn Fitch, but she dropped White as a client after she became aware that a book White was writing would contain information that called her office’s authority into question.

“Mississippi’s Constitution and laws require that the State Auditor act to protect the taxpayers and fully collect all public funds which Mr. Favre received from Nancy New and John Davis. Mr. Favre’s meritless defamation suit provides the opportunity for the recovery of the principal and interest which Mr. Favre failed to repay,” White said Monday in a press release.

The counter claim that was filed Monday asks the court to require Favre to repay $729,790 in principal and interest he could owe on $1.1 million in welfare funds.

According to White in the press release, his office discovered “illegal” transfers to Favre during an earlier investigation and demanded Favre repay the amount in 2021. Favre admitted fault but failed to pay the entire amount due.

Favre, a former Southern Miss and star NFL football player, filed a lawsuit in February of 2023 for comments made on social media by White regarding Favre’s character and the state’s civil case against him.

In 2023, the state also named Favre as one of 38 defendants in a civil case filed by the Mississippi Department of Human Service aiming to reclaim about $77 million in misspent Temporary Assistance for Needy Families funds, $5 million of which paid for a new volleyball stadium at the University of Southern Mississippi.

Two other defendants in the case, Nancy and Zachary New, pled guilty in 2022 on several charges, including bribing a public official, fraud against the government and wire fraud, among others.

