MS Coast bookkeeper wanted house arrest for embezzling thousands. Then she lied to the judge

A judge sent a former secretary and bookkeeper at Stone County Soil and Conservation District to jail after he learned she lied about the severity of her medical problems that delayed her prosecution for embezzling thousands of dollars from taxpayers.

“So you lied to me,” Judge Larry Bourgeois said before ordering bailiffs to take Jennifer Felker Rikard, 41, into custody Monday pending her final sentencing Thursday for embezzling over $42,000 in taxpayer dollars.

“You were placed under oath,” Bourgeois said. “I don’t take that lightly.”

The judge asked Rikard what she had to say for herself after Harrison County Assistant District Attorney Matthew Burell told the judge that prosecutors learned Rikard had been untruthful about her health issues when she pleaded guilty to felony embezzlement in October.

“I’m sorry,” said Rikard, her head down as she cried.

“See how you like sitting in jail,” Bourgeois fired back. “And ma’am, you know who you got to blame for it? Yourself. I tell people all the time I don’t send anybody to jail. You send yourself.”

Rikard did apologize to the judge and her family for her crimes.

“What about the good people of Stone County?” Bourgeois said. “You took their money. They gave you a job. You rewarded them for it by stealing their money.”

Rikard used a company debit card to steal $42,562.53. She used the money to pay for trips to the hair salon, to get manicures and pedicures, to pay for an expensive purse and more.

Rikard, now a resident of Duckhill, was hoping to get house arrest, but prosecutors want her to go to prison.

At her plea hearing in October, Rikard’s attorney, Rufus Alldredge, asked the judge to consider a possible sentence of home confinement with intense supervision for his client because of her ongoing health issues.

The attorney talked about how Rikard had undergone surgery on multiple occasions that resulted in subsequent delays in her case. He called them “very personal” and “very painful” health problems.

In some of her filings to delay her case, Rikard claimed she had multiple surgeries, including alleged “botched” surgeries that had to be redone. Other paperwork indicated she was under dietary and travel restrictions and strict orders to refrain from physical activity.

In another filing later on, asking for another delay, she indicated she had been taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment and couldn’t be in court.

It’s unclear the extent to which Rikard lied about her health problems because prosecutors discussed the details during a conference with the judge.

Prosecutors had offered Rikard a plea deal, but she declined it. The recommendation then was for a 20-year prison sentence, with 15 suspended and five years to serve and orders to make full restitution.

Rikard got $25,300 from her mother-in-law to help pay some of her restitution. She claimed she planned to pay another $10,000 she hoped to receive by cashing her state retirement.

Rikard returns to court Thursday for final sentencing.