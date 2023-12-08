MS Coast car crash victims honored during candlelight vigil on birthday of survivor
Hannah Ruhoff
·2 min read
Three recent Gautier High School graduates were honored and memorialized Thursday night during a candlelight vigil at Gautier High School.
Hundreds of community members, students of the Pascagoula-Gautier School District, and family members of Se’Dhari Watson-Person, Kyla “Muffin” Watkins, and Tatyanna Richmond showed up at Gautier High School’s stadium to remember the lives of Watson-Person and Watkins, and to pray for Richmond, as they waved candles and cellphone lights.
Watson-Person, Watkins and Richmond, who were best friends and students at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, were involved in a fatal accident on U.S. 49 in Stone County early Tuesday morning. Watson-Person and Watkins died as a result of the accident, while Richmond remains hospitalized in critical condition.
Gautier Mayor Casey Vaughan, who helped organize the vigil, spoke during the event, acknowledging the loss of the two girls and hoping people would pray for Richmond, whose birthday was Thursday, the day of the vigil.
Religious leaders from several community churches, including New Era Baptist Church, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Agape One Ministry, First Baptist Church, as well as others also led the community in prayer.
Family members of Watkins attended the vigil, including her grandmother Carole Robinson, who originally gave Watkins the nickname “Muffin,” by which she was widely known, after the chubby cheeks and light colored afro Watkins had as a child.
“She was very bubbly, she got along with everyone,” Robinson said told the Sun Herald.
Watkins’ aunt, Danyelle Harris, who also was in attendance, lit up when she talked about her.
“I remember Muffin from when she was born up until now went from my sweet Muffin to my sassy Muffin. She had a smile that could light up the room, and people were drawn to her. She was a fashionista and loved to dress. Her hair and her makeup were on point,” Harris said about Watkins. “My mother, her grandmother, absolutely adored her. We’re going to miss her. We miss her.”
Dr. Ladd Taylor, vice president of Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, shared a story of the three girls bond, describing how when one girl would go anywhere on campus, like a trip to the business office, all three girls would go.
“It really touched my heart that people came out not only for Muffin but for all three of the girls. You could feel the love from Forrest General to here to Mobile and when the college came to the hospital. You could feel the love for all three of the girls,” Robinson said.
High-flying venture investors in India managing hundreds of millions of dollars are tempering expectations, making early-stage startup bets that in best-case scenarios they hope will return 3 to 5 times invested capital. Several leading India investors including Peak XV Partners, Elevation Capital, Lightspeed, Nexus and Accel have raised $500 million-plus in the past two years, emboldened by earlier home runs and vast market potential. VC firms generally make between 20 to 30 investments per fund, betting on a select few startups that can potentially generate outsized returns to compensate for other losses.
Surveys have become an integral part of many aspects of our lives, but most of them are tedious, leading to ineffective responses and actions. Dinghan Shen and Yuan Xue, two software engineers working in Silicon Valley, recognized an opportunity to leverage the breakthroughs brought by large language models to make surveys more empathetic and engaging. Around six months ago, Shen and Xue, who had been friends since high school, started Trove AI, a SaaS platform that lets users create conversational surveys powered by GPT-4 and its own fine-tuned models.
While Eagles-Cowboys and Bills-Chiefs are set to be must see matchups in Week 14, there are plenty of other intriguing storylines on the Sunday/Monday slate as well. Sal Vetri makes his pod debut and joins Matt Harmon to identify which games you need to binge, stream and skip in Week 14.
Hideo Kojima officially unveiled his next game at the Game Awards 2023. Previously described as something “no one has ever experienced or seen before,” the cinematic OD will include a collaboration with horror director and comedian Jordan Peele.
Dead Cells developer Motion Twin dropped one of the first eye-popping trailers of the Game Awards 2023. The visually striking Windblown is billed as “a lightning-fast action roguelike,” bringing “a whole new level of speed to the action rogue-like genre.”
Grok, a ChatGPT competitor developed by xAI, Elon Musk’s AI startup, has officially launched on X, the site formerly known as Twitter. Grok began rolling out late this afternoon to X Premium Plus subscribers in the U.S., "Premium Plus" being X's plan that costs $16 per month for ad-free access to the social network. Longtime subscribers will get priority access to Grok, X said, with the rollout expected to wrap up in the next week.