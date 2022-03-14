MS Coast couple sues Diamondhead councilman over son’s alleged sexual assault

A Hancock County couple is suing Diamondhead Councilman Alan Moran over their minor son’s claims that he was sexually assaulted at work by the politician.

The couple claims in a civil lawsuit filed in Hancock County Circuit Court that Moran committed assault and battery, false imprisonment and intentional infliction of emotional distress against their 17-year-old son.

The lawsuit alleges that Moran’s behavior is part of a pattern of sexual abuse against young male employees who are minors. As a result, the lawsuit also accuses Phillip’s Pest Control Co. LLC, and A&M Spray Foam Insulation, LLC, of gross negligence and negligence for failing to stop the alleged abuse.

State Sen. Phillip Moran owns the pest control company and Alan Moran is listed as the owner of A&M Spray Foam Insulation, LLC, on the Secretary of State’s office’s website.

“I am honored to represent the … family who, as you would expect, have been traumatized by the acts of Alan Moran,” said the family’s attorney, David Baria. ”Their primary goal is to ensure that he is never afforded the opportunity to do this to another child. The (family) has received tremendous response from the community and they want to thank everyone who has reached out to them for the love and support, as well as for the information that has been shared with them.”

The suit is related to Moran’s alleged prior acts and his arrest on Valentine’s Day on misdemeanor charges of simple assault and contributing to the delinquency of a minor for crimes against the couple’s son.

Alan Moran

Disabling the GPS, and assault

Alan Moran was acting in his capacity as a manager at Phillip’s Pest Control when he allegedly assaulted the couple’s 17-year-old by repeatedly touching the teen’s inner thigh and genitals in a Phillip’s Pest Control truck

In addition, Moran made other unwanted sexual advances on the teen at a company apartment when he pulled out a sex toy and asked the teen to play with it. In another instance, Moran repeatedly asked the teen if he could wait while the minor relieved himself during a stop, the suit says.

Some of the alleged crimes occurred while Moran was supposed to be teaching the teen how to operate a company truck.

Moran disabled the GPS devices in the company trucks he and the teen were in that day.

Moran was arrested shortly after the teen managed to get a text message to his family for help. They met him at a Kiln convenience store, where Moran was ultimately arrested.

Councilman awaits trial

Moran is currently out of jail on bond and awaiting trial.

His attorney, Donald Raffety, said he is looking forward to Moran’s day in court.

Baria said the main objective of the suit is to prevent others from becoming a victim of Moran’s alleged criminal behavior and to encourage others to step forward with information.

So far, Moran has not stepped down from his position as Ward 4 councilman in Diamondhead.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department is continuing its investigation. The teen’s family, Baria said, wants to assist the Sheriff’s Department in its ongoing investigation.

“They want to encourage anyone with information about Mr. Moran to come forward and speak to the Hancock County sheriff’s investigators,” Baria said.