MS Coast daycare owner hit, kicked, cut or strangled children under age 5, records show

A former Bay St. Louis daycare owner could go to prison for life if convicted on felony child abuse and neglect charges accusing her of choking, strangling or hitting in the face or head five children under the age of 5, according to court records and other material gathered in the case.

In addition, Connie Ellis Cuevas is accused of kicking biting or striking the genitals of one of the victims.

Other felony child neglect charges accuse her of failing to provide necessary food, clothing, shelter and healthcare to all five children in a manner likely to produce “substantial” physical or emotional harm to the children, court records and other material say.

Each of the crimes occurred at the daycare center Cuevas ran at the time of the crimes at her home on Old Spanish Trail in Bay St. Louis.

Bay St. Louis police initially arrested Cuevas in August 2020 on three counts of felony child neglect, but a Hancock County grand jury found enough evidence from the subsequent investigation to result in her indictment on seven counts of felony child abuse and four counts of felony child neglect.

Cuevas waived her arraignment on all nine felony charges in August and pleaded not guilty to the offenses She is out of jail on a total bond of $80,000, Hancock County jail officials said.

According to the charging documents, Cuevas committed the crimes at different times beginning in May 2017 and ending after her arrest in August 2020..

An investigation began after Bay St. Louis police received a report of a child being neglected at the daycare, resulting in her initial arrest on three counts of felony child neglect.

The investigation continued after her arrest, ultimately resulting in a Hancock County grand jury finding enough evidence to indict Cuevas on seven counts of felony child abuse and four counts of felony child neglect.

Here’s a detailed look at the allegations of felony child abuse against Cuevas based on court documents and other material:

On or about May 1, 2017 , Cuevas is accused of hitting in the face or head a child, resulting in injuries to the child.

On or about May 3, 2017 , Cuevas is accused of hitting in the face a second child, resulting in injuries.

Between July 20, 2017 , and July 20, 2018, Cuevas is accused of strangling, choking or smothering a third child, ultimately restricting the child’s breathing.

On or about Aug. 23, 2018 , and in a second incident sometime between August 2018 to Nov. 1, 2018, Cuevas is accused of twice hitting in the face or head a fourth child, resulting in injuries to the child on both occasions.

Between June 1, 2019 , and June 30, 2019, Cuevas is accused of hitting in the face or head a fifth child, also resulting in injuries.

On or about Aug. 6, 2020, Cuevas is accused of kicking, cutting or biting the fifth victim’s genitals, resulting in injuries to the little boy.

Attorney Donald Rafferty is representing Cuevas.

“There is always going to be different versions of what was going on,” Rafferty said. “We look forward to our day in court.”

The state Department of Human Services also assisted in the investigation.

To report any information, call Bay St. Louis police at 228-467-9222 or report tips to Mississippi Coast Crimestoppers at 877-787-5898 or log in to mscoastcrimestoppers. com and leave a message.