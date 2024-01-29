MS Coast foster parents jailed after death of 11 month old in bathtub

Two Gautier foster parents have been charged with felony child endangerment after the death of an 11-month-old child.

Tonya Winter and Deborrah Winter were taken to the Adult Detention Center after Gautier police responded to a call Saturday about an unresponsive infant on Daily Road.

The child, who was found in a bathtub, was taken to Ocean Springs Hospital, where it later died.

On Monday, Gautier Municipal Court Judge Amy St. Pe set bonds of $20,000 each for Tonya and Deborrah Winter.

The Gautier Police Department said the incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the case should call the Criminal Investigations Division at 228-497-2486.