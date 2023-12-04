MS Coast kitchen fails restaurant inspection for third time, all for the same violation

A casino restaurant was among four kitchens in South Mississippi to fail their latest health inspections, three of them for the first time.

One restaurant got its third C since 2021.

Circle K at 7100 Mississippi 63 in Moss Point was inspected Nov. 21 for a permit renewal. It received a C for having no certified manager, a critical violation.

The kitchen was cited for the same violation in November 2021 and June 2022. Restaurant owners in Mississippi must provide a copy of the food safety manager’s certificate, showing they received the necessary training.

Restaurants and other food service establishments in Mississippi are rated “A” if they pass the health department inspection, “B” if violations are corrected during the inspection and “C” if the violations are critical.

Health Department records indicate these kitchens haven’t failed a prior health inspection. They include:

Treasure Bay Casino’s Blu Bar/Grill was inspected Dec. 1 for a permit renewal. It received a C, being cited for: Required records not available shell stock tags parasite destruction (records that show shellfish parasites have been destroyed).

This was the first C dating back to 2010.

Ninja Express, 402 West Canal St., Picayune, was inspected Nov. 20, and received a C, following a complaint.

Corrected during the inspection were:

▪ Food separated and protected

▪ Food contact surface cleaned and sanitized

A follow-up inspection on Nov. 30 showed no violations and the restaurant got a B.

This is the first C dating back to 2020.

Hardees, 11041 U.S. 49, Gulfport, had a scheduled inspection Nov. 29. It received a C, being cited for: Sewage wastewater not properly disposed.

Corrected during the inspection was: Food separated and protected

This was the first C dating back to 2008.

Most restaurants inspected since Nov. 18 in South Mississippi had no violations, with 134 kitchens scoring an A and 27 a B.