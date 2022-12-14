MS Coast law enforcement escorts fallen Bay St. Louis police officer to funeral home

The shooter, Amy Brogdon Anderson of Ocean Springs, reportedly fired at the officers after being told Child Protective Services was being called to the scene. A child under 10 was in the vehicle with Anderson.
The veterinarian, who is orignially from Vicksburg, is suspected of killing herself after shooting Robin and Estorffe.
Hundreds of members of law enforcement from the Mississippi Coast escorted Robin’s body from the state crime lab in Harrison County to Edmond Fahey funeral home in downtown Bay St. Louis.
Dozens wiped away tears and saluted as Robin’s casket was brought inside. Estorffe’s body was escorted to a Riemann funeral home in the Gulfport area, WXXV-TV reports.
Here are photos from the funeral home and Bay St. Louis Police Department, where a memorial was set up in memory of the fallen police officers.
Diddy addresses claims that Yung Miami is his 'side chick' days after he welcomed his seventh child with another woman, Dana Tran. Diddy and Yung Miami's romance began over the summer and they confirmed their status during a chat on her podcast, 'Caresha Please,' while maintaining that they’re both still ‘single.’
Pakistan will take a dossier to the United Nations alleging its neighbour India has backed incidents of terrorism, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday, a day after Islamabad said India was behind a high-profile bombing. Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar said the dossier will include detailed evidence and information of India's involvement in a 2021 bombing outside the house of an Islamist leader, among other incidents of sabotage and what she called terrorism.
FacebookA quiet New Hampshire home out of which a married couple ran their online craft business covertly doubled as a clearinghouse for “millions of dollars in military and sensitive dual-use technologies from U.S. manufacturers and vendors,” which an alleged smuggling ring shipped to Russia over the course of at least five years, according to a sprawling 16-count federal indictment unsealed Tuesday.Alexey Brayman, one of seven people charged in the case, surrendered to authorities on Tuesday m
A woman prays in front of a statue of the martyred Catholic archbishop of El Salvador, Oscar Romero, known for his embrace of liberation theology. Vlady Chicas/picture alliance via Getty ImagesIt isn’t often that theology makes headlines. But for the past 50 years, a way of thinking about God and poverty has been doing just that: liberation theology. Liberation theology’s approach to living out Christian faith has been both globally influential and bitterly controversial. It has been investigate
Zooey Zephyr worked behind the scenes during Montana’s 2021 legislative session to oppose an ultimately unsuccessful effort to ban transgender minors from receiving gender-affirming health care, including puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and surgery. The move comes as GOP lawmakers nationwide are expected to continue to push for limits on transgender rights. This time, though, Zephyr will have a seat at the table.
Quarterback Deshaun Watson will meet the Ravens on Saturday for the first time since joining the Browns and the two sides should see plenty of each other over the rest of his time in Cleveland. The Browns have gone 1-1 with Watson, although he posted better numbers in last Sunday’s loss to the Bengals than [more]
Negotiators in the U.S. Congress on Tuesday said they had reached agreement on funding the government through the end of its current fiscal year, as lawmakers scampered to meet a midnight Friday deadline when existing funds expire. They did not say how much money they had agreed on, providing no details in statements from three key appropriations negotiators, Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy, Republican Senator Richard Shelby and Democratic Representative Rosa DeLauro. "If all goes well, we should be able to finish an omnibus appropriations package by Dec. 23," Shelby said in a statement.