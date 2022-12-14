MS Coast law enforcement escorts fallen Bay St. Louis police officer to funeral home

It was an emotional day for many on the Mississippi Coast as two Bay St. Louis police officers were killed in the line of duty.

Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe were shot to death after responding to a call at Motel 6 off Highway 90 around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The shooter, Amy Brogdon Anderson of Ocean Springs, reportedly fired at the officers after being told Child Protective Services was being called to the scene. A child under 10 was in the vehicle with Anderson.

The veterinarian, who is orignially from Vicksburg, is suspected of killing herself after shooting Robin and Estorffe.

Hundreds of members of law enforcement from the Mississippi Coast escorted Robin’s body from the state crime lab in Harrison County to Edmond Fahey funeral home in downtown Bay St. Louis.

Dozens wiped away tears and saluted as Robin’s casket was brought inside. Estorffe’s body was escorted to a Riemann funeral home in the Gulfport area, WXXV-TV reports.

Here are photos from the funeral home and Bay St. Louis Police Department, where a memorial was set up in memory of the fallen police officers.

A procession of law enforcement officers drives down Main Street in Bay St. Louis escorting the body of Sgt. Steven Robin as it is taken to Edmond Fahey funeral home on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. Robin was killed along with another officer while on duty.

Law enforcement officers salute the body of Sgt. Steven Robin as it is taken into Edmond Fahey funeral home in Bay St. Louis on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. Robin was killed along with another officer while on duty.

Members of law enforcement embrace and comfort each other as the body of Sgt. Steven Robin is taken to Edmond Fahey funeral home on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. Robin was killed along with another officer while on duty.

Members of law enforcement embrace and comfort each other as the body of Sgt. Steven Robin is taken to Edmond Fahey funeral home on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. Robin was killed along with another officer while on duty.

Onlookers and members of law enforcement tear up as a procession of law enforcement officers drives down Main Street in Bay St. Louis escorting the body of Sgt. Steven Robin as it is taken to Edmond Fahey funeral home on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. Robin was killed along with another officer while on duty.

A procession of law enforcement officers drives down Main Street in Bay St. Louis escorting the body of Sgt. Steven Robin as it is taken to Edmond Fahey funeral home on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. Robin was killed along with another officer while on duty.

The American flag flies at half staff over a police car with a thin blue line flag outside the Bay St. Louis Police Station in honor of officers Steven Robin and Brandon Estorffe who were killed in the line of duty on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022.

The American flag flies at half staff over a police car with a thin blue line flag outside the Bay St. Louis Police Station in honor of officers Steven Robin and Brandon Estorffe who were killed in the line of duty on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022.

A police car with a thin blue line flag sits outside the Bay St. Louis Police Station in honor of officers Steven Robin and Brandon Estorffe who were killed in the line of duty on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022.