MS Coast man, 45, is convicted of double murder and gets maximum sentence from judge

A Moss Point man on Monday was convicted of double murders and received the maximum penalty.

Willie Alphonse Hurd, Jr., 45, of Moss Point, was ordered to serve two life sentences by Circuit Court Judge Kathy King Jackson.

Herd was convicted in the March 1, 2022, murders of two men at a home on Elder Street in Moss Point, where he shot and killed Markus Davison, 42, and Tremaine Moore, 38, both of Moss Point.

Police responded to the 6000 block of Elder Street about 8:30 a.m. that morning and found the two victims in the yard, dead from gunshots wounds, the police reported. Hurd was on scene and suffered a gunshot wound to the foot, police said. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Once released from the hospital, Hurd was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder, felony possession of marijuana and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Coast man arrested on murder charges after two men found shot to death at Moss Point home

“Today, the court sentenced Hurd to the maximum penalty permitted under the law and circumstances of the case,” said Jackson County District Attorney Angel Myers McIlrath. “My mission is to hold violent offenders fully accountable, and today’s result is a direct reflection of that mission.”

“Not only did the Defendant murder two men in cold blood,” said Assistant District Attorney Bill Barrett, “but he caused immeasurable damage to the families of victims. Hurd certainly deserves to spend his remaining years in prison for these heinous crimes. Thanks goes to the Moss Point Police Department for investigating this case and helping to bring some closure to the family of Markus and Tremaine.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Bill Barrett.