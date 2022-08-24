MS Coast man accused of stabbing his mother multiple times at St. Martin home

Jackson County deputies have arrested a St. Martin man on an attempted murder charge for trying to kill his mother, Sheriff Mike Ezell said in a press release.

Grady Markeese Walker, 27, will be in court Wednesday after he was arrested Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies say they went to a home on Bienville Drive in St. Martin on Tuesday on a domestic violence call.

Ezell says deputies found Walker in front of the house. He was taken into custody and deputies then entered the home, where they found Walker’s mother on the floor with multiple stab wounds.

The victim is at Ocean Springs Hospital in stable condition.

Walker spent Tuesday night in the Jackson County adult detention center.

No other information was available Wednesday for a possible motive for the attack.

If you have any information, please contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.