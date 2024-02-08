MS Coast man arrested in hit-and-run that killed construction worker, police say

Police arrested a 21-year-old driver on Thursday who they said struck and killed a construction worker on a bridge in Moss Point.

Francisco Villegas, 52, of Franklin, North Carolina, died Thursday morning, according to Moss Point Police. Villegas was part of a crew contracted to work on the Highway 63 bridge, where the crash occurred, police said.

Police said Octavius Weber of Pascagoula was driving in the bridge’s northbound lane about 7 a.m. when he struck Villegas and fled the scene. Weber faces a charge of leaving the scene of an accident causing injury or death.

By 8:30 a.m., police said they got a call about the car’s whereabouts. Weber spoke with officers and detectives and turned himself in, police said.

Moss Point Police asked anyone with information to call the department at 228-475-1711.