MS Coast man who badly beat 3-month-old baby will spend decades in prison

A Long Beach man is headed to prison for 25 years for assaulting a 3-month-old so severely that the child had to be flown to an Alabama hospital for medical treatment.

Brandon Battersby, 34, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and felony child neglect before Judge Lisa Dodson sentenced him to the maximum prison term for aggravated assault and felony child neglect.

Battersby showed no remorse when he admitted for the first time this week that he had been drinking for more than a day when he shook the baby so hard that it resulted in the child’s serious injuries, according to a release from the Harrison County District Attorney’s Office. The child had to be sent to USA Health Children’s and Women’s Hospital in Mobile.

“There a special place for you in the afterlife,” Dodson said before imposing the sentence. “What you have done to this child is unforgivable.”

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department began investigating after responding to a report of a medical emergency at Magic River Campground on Tucker Road in Long Beach on the morning of July 30, 2020.

Battersby and the child’s mother at first lied about what happened, telling authorities that the injuries resulted from the child falling off a table, a release said.

Assistant District Attorney Haley Broom prosecuted the case and said a medical expert concluded: “that the injuries were the result of non-accidental trauma to the head.”

The child’s mother previously pleaded guilty to felony child neglect and hindering prosecution and is scheduled for sentencing next week.