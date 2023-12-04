MS Coast man dies after being shot. His 19-year-old stepson is charged with homicide

A teen turned himself in and is charged with homicide following the death of his stepfather.

Tylen Atkins, 19, is being held on $1 million bond following the shooting at around 11:10 p.m. Friday.

Pascagoula Police responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting. At a home on Lanier Avenue, they found Albert Deflanders, 46, with multiple gunshot wounds.

Deflanders died on the scene, police said in a press release.

Atkins turned himself in to the Pascagoula Police Department Saturday.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Pascagoula Police Department at 228-762-2211.