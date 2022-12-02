MS Coast man who lost his nose in attack begged suspect to stop biting him, police say

A person who lost his nose in an attack Monday outside Hollywood Casino has since undergone plastic surgery, Bay St. Louis Police Chief Toby Schwartz said.

“From what we understand, the victim pleaded for the assailant to stop when he (the suspect) was biting on the man’s nose, and then he (the suspect) bit it off to the nasal cavity,” Schwartz said Friday. “I feel bad for the victim. He was unrecognizable even after the surgery, but he also had a lot of bruising on his hands, which is indicative of a struggle. “

In addition, Schwartz said, the preliminary investigation indicates “the victim was singled out.”

“The victim was truly a straight-up victim,” the chief said.

Bay St. Louis responded to the assault around 9:30 p.m. Monday.

When police arrived, Schwartz said, the victim was already in an ambulance.

“As soon as a I rolled up on the scene,the first question I got (from paramedics), was, ‘Did you recover the nose?’” Schwartz said. “We did not. We have a theory on where it may have gone.”

Mark Curtis Wells, 51, of Biloxi, was arrested on a felony charge of mayhem, which state law defines as a premeditated crime committed with the intent to kill or harm that mutilates, disfigures, or destroys someone’s tongue, eye, lip, nose, limb or another body part.

Wells surrendered to authorities and was released on a $50,000 bond. The Sun Herald has been unable to reach Wells for comment.

Meanwhile, the investigation is continuing, and other charges could be filed against others allegedly involving the fight over a golf game at the resort’s Bridges Golf Course.

The argument had gone on throughout the day Monday and continued until the physical fight in the casino parking lot. More than three people, all from the Biloxi area, were involved in the incident, Schwartz said.

“This was an isolated, but yet bizarre incident in the city of Bay St. Louis,” Schwartz said, though Bay St. Louis police had arrested at least on other person on a felony mayhem offense over the years.

In a previous case, Schwartz said, a man was charged, in part, with felony mayhem after he attacked a woman and purposely slammed a door shut on her foot, resulting in her losing a toe.

“We do not tolerate these type of things and this will be vigorously pursued in our investigation,“ the police chief said.

If convicted, Wells could go to prison for up to seven years.

To report information, call the Bay St. Louis Police Department at 228-467-9222.