Update: MS Coast man wanted for killing judge’s dog & other crimes arrested in manhunt

A man suspected of killing a Hancock County judge’s dog after a euthanasia order was captured Wednesday.

U.S. Marshals arrested Norman Archer, 59, of Kiln, after a manhunt that began after he broke into the Hancock County Animal Shelter on Saturday to steal his vicious pit bull named Diesel.

The break-in occurred the day after Hancock County Justice Court Judge Desmond Hoda issued the euthanasia order for Archer’s dog because of repeated and unprovoked attacks on other dogs and people, including the October mauling of a 6-year-old girl. The girl suffered severe injuries.

The same day of the burglary, Archer was spotted on the judge’s property. Afterward, Hoda’s 8-year-old German Shepherd named Achilles went missing. The judge’s family found the dog dead of suspected poisoning the following day.

Earlier Wednesday, Hoda said he learned Archer had been spotted within three miles of his home. After he got word of Archer’s capture, he told the Sun Herald he was “just glad that he (Archer) was found and no one else was hurt.”

“I was afraid of what he might do when they found him given what he has already done,” Hoda said.

Archer had his pit bull with him at the time of his arrest.

Hancock County sheriff’s Investigators obtained warrants to arrest Archer on charges of commercial burglary, larceny and retaliation against a public official.

Hancock County Justice Court judges tried for over a year to get Archer to keep his dog Diesel confined and to post warning signs about the aggressive dog so Archer could keep him.

But the attacks kept happening.

To report information on Archer or other crimes, call the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department at 228-466-9600 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.