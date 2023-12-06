MS Coast oysters still can be found, even with season canceled. Here’s where to get them

The availability of farm-raised oysters is growing on the Mississippi Coast through an aquaculture program funded with money from the BP spill.

The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources, which manages the state’s seafood industry, says 25 licenses have been issued for off-bottom farming, although not all of the license holders are active. License holders grow oysters in cages just below the surface in water south of Deer Island. Up to 700,000 oysters per acre can be grown in cages, DMR says.

Raising oysters “off-bottom” in cages bears little resemblance to traditional oystering on the water bottoms of the Mississippi Sound. But a series of natural disasters, coupled with millions in state restoration spending that failed, means few adult oysters are available through the traditional harvesting method.

Chase Sekul, a co-owner and co-founder of Eagle Point Oyster Co., checks on tanks filled with young oysters on a dock at Ocean Springs Harbor on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023. Eagle Point and other companies are growing oysters in cages off the south side of Deer Island in the Mississippi Sound.

Oysters raised in cages often are referred to as “boutique oysters.” Deer Island oysters from a number of farms are becoming popular items in restaurants on the Coast and beyond. They’re also sold by Coast seafood dealers and available for order directly from oyster farmers.

The farm-raised oysters grow faster, reaching adulthood in 18 to 24 months. The oysters are sterile, so all their energy goes to growth.

“The beauty to me of the farm-raised ones is they’re real consistent in size and they’re clean,” said Jim Lemon of St. Martin, who cooked and served oysters raised by Eagle Point Oyster Co. at a party this past weekend. Eagle Point sells its oysters out of the harbor in Ocean Springs, and to restaurants and wholesalers.

Chase Sekul, a co-owner and co-founder of Eagle Point Oyster Co., grabs some oysters for a customer at Ocean Springs Harbor on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023.

Farmers taking Christmas orders

“It costs a lot to get going in the business,” said Chase Sekul, one of four Eagle Point partners. “There’s a ton of risk . . . If a hurricane hits tomorrow, it’s going to wipe out all of our equipment.”

“We’re all in right now. We have 2 to 2.5 million oysters in the water.”

Ryan Mcleod, who owns Sweet Little Oyster Co. in Biloxi, likes selling to restaurants but also takes orders from the public at Christmas. He said another good thing about farm-raised oysters is the ability to select the size you want. Mcleod prefers a “cracker size” oyster that fits perfectly on a saltine.

The oyster farmers say DMR is doing what the agency can to help them succeed, although farming is hard work and the weather doesn’t always cooperate. Crop insurance, however, is available and farmers can grow oysters year-round.

“They are good quality oysters readily available for the holiday season,” said DMR’s Broussard. “It’s a Mississippi product grown right here in the Mississippi Sound.”

Matthew Mayfield, a co-owner and co-founder of Eagle Point Oyster Co., checks on tanks filled with young oysters on a dock at Ocean Springs Harbor on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023.

Where to buy MS Sound oysters for the holidays

The following companies are growing oysters off Deer Island and selling them to the public, weather permitting. Weekend rainfall has temporarily closed oyster grounds to harvest but they should reopen soon.

Holiday orders can be placed by calling the numbers listed. You might need to leave a message for a call back. If you have an oyster farm off Deer Island and want to be added to the list, call Sun Herald Staff Writer Anita Lee at 601-909-0638.

Eagle Point Oyster Co., Ocean Springs, 703-303-5766.

French Hermit Oyster Co., Biloxi, 228-424-8143.

High Tide Oyster Co., Biloxi, 228-910-3672.

Holy Ground Oyster Co., Ocean Springs, 228-327-3199.

Magnolia Key Oyster Co., Gautier and Biloxi, 228-217-1313.

Sweet Little Oyster Co., Biloxi, 601-508-2773.

Two Crackers Oyster Co., Biloxi, 228-218-4562

Matthew Mayfield, a co-owner and co-founder of Eagle Point Oyster Co., shucks oysters for a friend at Ocean Springs Harbor on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023.