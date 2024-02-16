MS Coast pet groomer facing five animal cruelty charges after two deaths, three injuries

Police on Friday arrested a Mississippi Coast pet groomer after two dogs died in her care and three other animals were injured, Gautier Police Chief David Bever said.

Nichole Ann Anderson, the owner of Sandi’s Pet Grooming Too in Gautier, faces five animal cruelty charges. The 36-year-old also faces two counts of false pretense, Jackson County inmate records show.

On Friday, Anderson came in for an interview and was arrested on a warrant, Gautier Police Chief David Bever said.

Bever said a crime stoppers tip led authorities to discover the alleged abuse.

One dog in Anderson’s care died after being mauled by another dog, Bever said. Another dog was hit by a car while in her care, he said.

Two other dogs and one cat were injured while being groomed, Bever said. He did not provide further details on how those injuries occurred.

Police also charged Anderson with false pretense because she had been boarding animals without a permit, Bever said.

Police, animal control and city officials first responded on Feb. 1 to Sandi’s Pet Grooming Too on U.S. 90 in Gautier. Police announced the next day they would close the business because of “multiple city code violations.”

It is unclear what those violations were or what the investigation found.

In a Facebook post in early February before her arrest, Anderson said she had been investigated for animal cruelty but released from police custody without charges.

“The reason for this attack on my business,” she wrote, “was a personal attack against me, from someone with a personal vendetta against me, not business related at all.”

Anderson also posted a notice that she said listed the violations found at her business. Those included exposed electrical wires, missing outlet covers and a used and empty fire extinguisher, among others. The Gautier Fire Department could not immediately verify the document Friday afternoon.

Police arrested one person at the scene in early February on unrelated outstanding warrants, they said.

Anderson was held at the Jackson County Jail on Friday. Her bond has not been set.