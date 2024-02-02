MS Coast pet groomer must close after code violations and cruelty allegation, police say

A Mississippi Coast pet groomer must stop operations after police received a tip on Tuesday that accused the business of animal cruelty, Gautier Police said.

Police, animal control and city officials responded on Thursday to Sandi’s Pet Grooming Too to investigate the claims, Gautier Police said.

It is unclear what that investigation found. The police department announced Friday it would shutter the business because of “multiple city code violations.” Police did not say what those violations were for.

Sandi’s Pet Grooming Too did not immediately respond to messages left Friday.

In a Facebook post Friday morning, the business apologized to customers for inconvenience and said it was taking time to “rebuild and reevaluate to make mindful changes to better serve our clients in a timely manner.”

“I am always striving to learn more about this growing business and putting your pets needs to the forefront,” the post said. “I am always grateful, for giving me the opportunity to care for your fur babies.”

Police arrested one person at scene but said the arrest was for outstanding warrants unrelated to the abuse allegation, police said.

The incident is under investigation. Gautier Police asked anyone with information to call Criminal Investigations at 228-497-2486 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

This is a developing story and may be updated.