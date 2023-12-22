MS Coast police seeking men who they say kicked in door, stole 16 paris of Jordans, $5,000

Police are searching for two men who allegedly broke into a home — stealing cash and Nike Jordan shoes, according to the Pascagoula Police Department.

The department said in a Facebook post that on Dec. 18 two unknown men kicked in the door of an apartment at Azalea Apartments in Pascagoula and stole $5,000 and 16 pairs of Nike Jordan sneakers. Popular among sneaker collectors, Jordans can be worth anywhere from a few hundred dollars to a few thousand dollars depending on the condition and rarity of the shoe.

The two men have not been identified, but the Pascagoula Police Department released a security photo of the men as well as a photo of the vehicle they were allegedly driving. The department did not identify the type of vehicle or provide a description of the men other than the photos.

The Pascagoula Police Department asks anyone that has information about this incident or the identity of the burglars to contact the department at 228-762-2211 or contact MS Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898 for a possible reward.

