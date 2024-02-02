MS Coast teenager killed after 3 cars collide in Pearl River County, authorities say

A Mississippi Coast teenager died Thursday after a pickup truck crossed a highway’s center line and collided with two cars in Pearl River County, the Mississippi Highway Patrol said.

Justin Schielder, 17, of Carriere, died in the crash.

Schielder was driving south in a 2006 Toyota Scion around 10:45 a.m. when a 2014 Dodge Ram pickup traveling north veered over the center line and collided with Schielder and another car, the highway patrol said.

The other car was a 2002 Chevrolet passenger vehicle driven by an 83-year-old woman, the highway patrol said. It is unclear if she was injured.

The crash is still under investigation. It is unclear if the pickup driver was injured or charged.