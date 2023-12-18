Which MS companies and cities faced environmental fines in November?

The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) levied four fines totaling $149,000 in November for environmental violations.

The fines ranged from $14,500 to $68,500 and were issued by the Environmental Compliance and Enforcement Division.

Violations included failing to comply with emission limits, not inspecting incoming waste loads for unauthorized waste and exceeding the monthly average limit of total ammonia nitrogen.

Recipients are to pay the penalty to MDEQ within 45 days after an agreed order is executed by the MDEQ Executive Director or his designee.

MDEQ issued civil penalties to the following companies or cities:

Chemours DeLisle Plant

Chemours DeLisle Plant in Pass Christian received a $45,000 penalty for failing to demonstrate compliance with that state's emission limitations during an emission stack test on April 20, 2023.

Stack emissions testing is a method of measuring and analyzing the emissions of various pollutants and chemicals being emitted into the atmosphere from industrial sources.

The City of Clarksdale

Clarksdale's Coahoma County Rubbish Disposal Site received a $68,500 penalty for 10 various violations.

The violations included failing to inspect incoming waste loads for unauthorized waste, failing to immediately remove unauthorized waste from the active working face and failing to contour the site to prevent ponding of storm water within the active disposal area.

A more detailed version of all of the violations can be found on MDEQ's order search page.

M and M Processing LLC

M and M Processing, LLC is located in Biloxi and received a $14,500 penalty for 11 various violations.

One of the violations was for exceeding the monthly average limit of total ammonia nitrogen concentration in effluents between July 2021 and July 2023 monitoring periods.

Ammonia is a toxic pollutant often found in landfill leachate and in waste products, such as sewage, liquid manure and other liquid organic waste products.

Another violation was for exceeding the effluent total suspended solids concentration monthly average limitation during the September 2021 and November 2021 monitoring periods.

Total suspended solids refers to any particles such as silt, algae, sediment, and other solids floating in the water that are large enough to be held back by a filter.

A more detailed version of all of the violations can be found on MDEQ's order search page.

The Pinelands LLC

The Pinelands located in Ridgeland received a $21,000 penalty for failing to obtain coverage under Mississippi's Large Construction General Permit for Land Disturbing Activities of five or more acres prior to commencement of construction activities.

The retail and commercial development company was notified between September and October 2023 about the violation.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: MDEQ issues four fines in November for environmental violations