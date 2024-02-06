MS Delta Coalition urges state broadband office to prioritize expansion for unserved areas

The Mississippi Delta Broadband Equity Coalition called on the state's broadband office this week to uphold their plan to expand high-speed and affordable broadband services to unserved and underserved communities in Mississippi.

The coalition, comprised of more than 500 individuals and organizations, urged the Broadband Expansion and Accessibility of Mississippi (BEAM) office to prioritize equitable internet access and community investments into its $1.2 billion broadband plan at a Monday press conference.

Federal officials have been pouring billions of dollars into the expansion of high-speed internet in Mississippi. And with such a lengthy process of selecting providers and distributing funds, those speaking on behalf of the coalition said they want to make sure those unserved and underserved are provided for.

"We have to be sure that when this money is gone, that our communities are covered and covered with reliable, affordable broadband," Oleta Fitzgerald, executive director of the Children's Defense Fund-Southern Regional Office, said to a crowd of 30 or more attendees.

Oleta Fitzgerald, Director of the Children's Defense Fund's Southern Regional Office, speaks about her concerns about the state's Broadband Expansion and Accessibility of Mississippi (BEAM) initiative and whether it will adequately provide quality and affordable broadband to the underserved communities statewide at a news conference at the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson on Monday. Representatives from more than 10 statewide organizations shared their concerns to media.

'Overlooked' in the Mississippi Delta

Leland native Barbara Brook, who lives in the town of roughly 4,500 in Washington County, said the community is experiencing faults with mapping discrepancies similar to other Delta communities. This has caused confusion and frustration among residents.

Brooks said there have been times when internet providers were called out to various locations in the community to install internet connections, but when the providers show up, they say no service can be added.

With issues such as these, Brooks said some people are worried that their communities will be left behind in terms of technology and economic growth.

"Honestly, a lot of local people have not been so excited about it. They feel like the opportunities is not going to be in the Mississippi Delta because the area has been overlooked so many times for our job opportunities," Brooks said. "But I feel encouraged because I believe that if we get out here and advocate, work with the BEAM office and are aware of the plan, we as a community can make it happen."

Broadband is a 'catalyst to economic growth'

Rep. Otis Anthony, who represents District 31 that covers Bolivar, Humphreys, Sunflower and Washington counties, said broadband internet has become a crucial factor in creating opportunities that either rarely or cease to exist in rural communities.

He outlined how the "accessibility, availability and affordability" of preventive healthcare services and technology in education along with additional economic developments is lacking in rural areas, which ultimately impacts a community's over well-being. He said the digital divide must be closed.

"Broadband expansion ensures that every corner of Mississippi ... including those unserved, underserved and in minority communities have the same access to the same educational and economic opportunities as those in the urban areas," Anthony said. "By addressing these points, Mississippi can work toward not only expanding broadband access but also ensuring that the benefits are widely distributed."

He said the coalition is also looking for broadband connectivity that fosters a workforce environment that allows individuals to start and grow their own businesses or obtain job opportunities within their own communities.

"We will push for policies in the BEAM office that promotes minority vendor participation in broadband infrastructure," Anthony said. "Because access to high-speed internet is a catalyst for economic growth."

A demand for transparency

As the demand for reliable internet access grows, Vangela Wade, president and CEO of Mississippi Center for Justice, said the coalition is urging the BEAM office to provide a clear plan for how unserved areas will be serviced.

"(High-speed internet) is a 21st century lifeline that barely exists for some communities and has never existed for others. And that's not acceptable," Wade said.

According to information gathered by the center for justice, Wade said BEAM's community engagement approach is that the poor and unserved communities does not have the opportunity to be involved in conversations about how they get connected to reliable and affordable broadband.

Wade said only a quarter of the BEAM's community meetings have occurred in "majority unserved communities." She said this his analysis is based on the office's five-year action plan.

Wade said the coalition is asking for those who are left out to be brought in. She said this way people can be aware of what resources are available to them, considering the likelihood of another expansive grant program to occur is "very little."

"Therefore, ... we are here today to urge the BEAM office to develop and implement a transparent and equitable grant program that properly address the needs of Mississippi's low income and marginalized communities. Otherwise, funding will only benefit high-income, well-resourced communities or those areas our state leaders have marked for economic development at the obvious exclusion of other economic, education and health care deserts, such as the Mississippi Delta," Wade said.

