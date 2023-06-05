MS Department of Public Safety Commissioner launches GoFundMe for fallen Madison officer

Commissioner of Mississippi Department of Public Safety Sean Tindell starts GoFundMe to help assist the family of fallen Madison officer Horren Randy Tyler.

Days after the passing of Madison Police Officer Randy Tyler, a valued member of the department's Special Response Team, moments of mourning and compassion still ring for the loss within the Madison community.

Tyler was shot and killed after a domestic dispute in the Crossgates neighborhood of Brandon led to a hostage standoff on Thursday, June 1. The suspect was shot and killed, and a Brandon police officer was shot and injured in the incident.

Numerous people have offered condolences and prayers since the incident.

Tyler leaves behind a wife and children.

Since the passing of Tyler, Mississippi Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell has launched a GoFundMe account with an original goal of $10,000 that will help support the needs of Randy's immediate family.

"Randy will be sorely missed by all his colleagues, family and friends," Tindell said. "The Department of Public Safety asks for prayers for his family, friends and Madison PD family during this difficult time."

Thus far, the fundraiser has raised more than its initial goal and sits at $10,410 at press time. Since surpassing that goal, the new plan has been set to $15,000.

Anyone who would like to donate can do so while remaining anonymous. All donations are welcome.

Tyler had served 30 years in law enforcement and with the Ridgeland Police Department for 27 years, where had been a police chief.

The outpouring of emotions related to Tyler have come from not only the Madison Police Department but other members of police agencies in the metropolitan area, family and friends.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Commissioner of Public Safety launches GoFundMe for fallen MS officer