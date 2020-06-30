MS Global Franchise Fund's 1st-Quarter Portfolio

The Morgan Stanley Global Franchise Fund has released its first-quarter portfolio for 2020. Changes include new buys of Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) and LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (XPAR:MC), a sale of the existing Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE:CHD) holding and additions to the Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) and Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) positions.





The team follows a distinct and disciplined investment process based on bottom-up stock selection, with sector, industry and stock weightings driven by the team's assessment of each stock's quality and valuation characteristics. The team monitors signs of franchise abuse, including failing to reinvest capital in high ROIC businesses, preventing compounding by retaining excessive cash and earnings per share targets having precedence over ROIC, which rewards short-sighted behavior.

Portfolio overview

The portfolio contains 31 stocks, with two new holdings. It is valued at $2 billion and has seen a 13% turnover rate.

Top holdings of the company include Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) (9.49%), Philip Morris International (8.56%), Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (LSE:RB) (8.29%), Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) (5.39%) and SAP SE (XTER:SAP) (5.14%).

2cfd01f896ef1e7a2949f6bfccea1678.png More

By weight, the top three sectors represented are consumer defensive (35.36%), technology (21.74%) and health care (21.34%).

9657066a3ce5040f95f8e4aad7384f0d.png More

Procter & Gamble

The portfolio saw the addition of Procter & Gamble for the first time since the third quarter of 2015. The team purchased 464,571 shares for an average price of $120.29. Overall, the purchase had an impact of 2.55% on the equity portfolio.

22a459b9f247cf75673d4713b94b7ca0.png More

Since its founding in 1837, Procter & Gamble has become one of the world's largest consumer products manufacturers, generating nearly $70 billion in annual sales. It operates with a lineup of leading brands, including 21 that generate more than $1 billion in annual global sales such as Tide laundry detergent, Charmin toilet paper, Pantene shampo, and Pampers diapers. P&G sold its last remaining food brand, Pringles, to Kellogg (K) in 2012. Sales outside its home turf represent around 55% of the company's consolidated total, with around one-third coming from emerging markets.

On June 30, Procter & Gamble was trading at $118.99 per share with a market cap of $295.12 billion. According to the Peter Lynch chart, the stock was extremely overvalued at the end of 2019.

d7703b68dba26381160ad4bef92a23b7.png More

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10, profitability rating of 7 out of 10 and a valuation rank of 1 out of 10. The company boasts an operating margin of 21.77% that places it above 94.09% of the industry alongside a high net margin percentage. The company's Altman Z-Score places it safe from bankruptcy and the return on invested capital outweighs the weighted average cost of capital.