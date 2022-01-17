‘Ms Good If Ya Nasty’: Meagan Good Shows Off Her Fit Body Weeks After Announcing Divorce

Meagan Good took social media by storm on Jan. 16 after the actress shared a three-for-one upload showcasing her slim figure.

In the Instagram post, the 40-year-old wore a two-piece brown workout set topped with a baseball cap, a gray sweater, and sneakers while posing for the camera. Alongside the photos, Good shared a caption by an unnamed author that talked about being proud of oneself after experiencing “silent battles.”

Meagan Good shows off fit figure weeks after announcing she and her husband DeVon Franklin were divorcing after nine years of marriage. @meagangood/Instagram

She wrote, “Be proud of how you’ve been handling these last few months. The silent battles you’ve fought, the moments you had to humble yourself, the time you’ve wiped your own tears. Celebrate your strength.”

This post comes weeks after Good and her estranged husband, Devon Franklin, announced they were divorcing. The pair, who have been married for nine years, posted a joint statement on their respective Instagram accounts on Dec.21.

In addition to the “Harlem” star’s recent upload, Good also updated her Instagram bio name, inspired by Janet Jackson’s 1986 single “Nasty.” The title that formerly read “Meag G, Mrs. Franklin~If Ya Nasty” was switched to Good’s maiden name “Meag G, Ms. Good ~If Ya Nasty.” It’s unclear exactly when the name change was made.

Meagan Good changes her bio name from Mrs. Franklin- If Ya Nasty back to her maiden name weeks following her divorce announcement. @meagangood/Instagram

Since announcing her divorce, Good has been focusing on the next chapter of her life, including various acting projects. During her Jan. 5 appearance on “The Real,” Good opened up about the transitions in her life.

“It’s been amazing, like so many transitions,” Good told the talk show co-hosts: “Projects that I prayed for, just health transition, just taking a moment to really take everything in and get myself, my spirit, my soul ready for 40. And It’s been a whirlwind with the show and the movies. It’s crazy. It’s a blessing.”

No additional details regarding Good and Franklin’s pending divorce have been released.

