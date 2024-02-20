MS gun reform: House to consider machine gun tech ban bill

It’s already illegal on the federal level, but Mississippi House members have moved forward a bill for a statewide ban on machine gun modifying technology.

House Bill 903 was passed unanimously by the House Judiciary B Committee Thursday.

If passed, it would issue a ban on the possession, sale and manufacturing of firearm modifiers such as Glock switches and auto sears, to name a few. Violation of the proposed law would be a felony, carrying a potential jail time of up to 10 years and a fine of up to $3,000. Additional convictions could get someone 15 years in prison and up to $5,000 in fines.

It would also allow for district attorneys to prosecute these cases on the state level.

“We are going to follow federal law as far as the criminalization and possession of these types of devices that convert a semi-automatic firearm to a fully automatic firearm,” said Rep. Jansen Owen, R-Pear River County, who presented the bill to the committee. “We're going to adopt a federal statute on this and make sure to give our local prosecutors some tools in their arsenal.”

The bill also received letters of support from the Mississippi Sheriffs Association, the Mississippi Police Chiefs Association and the Mississippi Prosecutors Association, among others.

Jackson Police Chief Joseph Wade, who supports the bill, told the Clarion Ledger Monday that since June, his officers have recovered between 20 and 30 modified firearms, and that one of those was as recent as last month.

“We're running across more and more guns that have been modified specifically with Glock switches,” Wade said. “It’s not only dangerous to citizens that we're trying to protect, but it's dangerous to law enforcement, as we carry out our duties on a daily basis.”

A Glock switch is a small device that can be attached to the rear of the slide on a Glock, converting the semi-automatic pistol into a machine pistol.

Wade said that those DAs in the state should also have the opportunity to prosecute cases that involve local crimes.

“I just think that it would give us another tool in our toolbox,” Wade said. “If there is a case that they would not or could not prosecuted on the federal level, they'll at least get them on the state level. The key is to get the criminal element off the street, and to get that very, very dangerous weapon off the streets as well.”

Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens did not respond to calls made seeking comment on Monday afternoon.

Grant McLaughlin covers state government for the Clarion Ledger. He can be reached at gmclaughlin@gannett.com or 972-571-2335.

