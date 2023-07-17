MS hammered by storms and more on the way: What to know about insurance

Powerful winds, giant hail, deadly tornadoes and destructive lightning -- Mississippi has seen it all this year and the peak of hurricane season is on its way.

When these weather events strike and cause damage to or destroy property, it can be a traumatic experience. Then the insurance claims follow and figuring out how coverage works can add frustration for those unfamiliar with the process.

According to Mike Chaney, commissioner of the Mississippi Insurance Department, the time to figure out your insurance isn't in the aftermath of a storm. It's before the storm happens.

"Be ready to deal with it before it happens," Chaney said. "Know what your policy covers and doesn't cover. The first thing you should do is know who your agent is."

Chaney said having a local agent is preferred. That allows the customer to meet with the agent and have things such as deductibles, insurance caps on certain claims and other aspects of policies.

Also, have access to your policy number at all times.

"Keep your policy number in a safe place," Chaney said.

Given the trend toward more violent storms in Mississippi, it would seem the odds of sustaining damage from one is increasing. So, here are some tips on dealing with insurance companies when the need arises.

Severe weather is becoming more common in Mississippi and residents should understand their insurance policies before they suffer a weather-related loss.

What is covered by insurance in a storm

The American Property Casualty Insurance Association has provided general information on losses due to storms covered by insurance.

Most tornado, windstorm, hail, and similar severe weather-related losses are covered by either homeowners, renters, or commercial insurance policies.

Tornado losses to a home are covered by the windstorm peril under the homeowners’ insurance policy.

Renters insurance also provides coverage to policyholder possessions under this peril.

Business owners are covered under their commercial policies.

Protection from windstorms or hail damage for cars is covered under the comprehensive portion of the automobile insurance policy.

Being fully prepared means talking with your insurance agent or company about your insurance policy. Check your deductible and make sure you have a solid understanding of your current coverage.

What to do when filing an insurance claim for storm damage

The MID has provided tips for filing insurance claims and how to make the road to recovery as smooth and straight as possible.

Prepare to file an insurance claim by gathering all relevant policy numbers.

File your claim as soon as possible. Your policy may require that you make the notification within a certain time period.

Be aware, if a widespread disaster has occurred, the company may set up special procedures.

Be sure you cooperate fully with the insurance company. Ask what documents, forms and data you will need to file a claim. Keep a record of all conversations with insurance companies, creditors or relief agencies.

If your home is damaged to the extent that you can’t live there, ask your insurance company if you have coverage for additional living expenses.

Take photographs or video of the damage. Inventory your home for damaged or lost items before your adjustor arrives. This will speed up your claim process.

Make the repairs necessary to prevent further damage to your property such as cover broken windows, leaking roofs and damaged walls.

Don’t have permanent repairs made until your insurance company has inspected the property and you have reached an agreement on the cost of repairs. Be prepared to provide the claims adjuster with records of any improvements you made prior to the damage.

Maintain any damaged personal property for the adjuster to inspect.

Ask the adjuster for an itemized explanation of the claim settlement offer.

Be patient and assist claims adjusters assigned to your case. Small losses may be settled quickly. Extensive claims will take longer.

Save all receipts, including those from the temporary repairs covered by your insurance policy.

How to avoid fraudulent contractors

Follow the money is a saying we've all heard and scammers will do just that. When there's widespread damage they know money will be flowing and can show up to get a share.

To avoid falling victim to fraudulent contractors, MID offers these tips:

Watch for contractors who offer to do your repairs with upgraded or free building materials.

If you’re working with contractors you don’t know, find out where they’re from. Many fraudsters will travel from state to state.

Before you sign any contracts or pay any money, ask for references.

Never pay the full amount before the work is complete.

Ask your local Better Business Bureau and state Attorney General’s Office about complaints.

Check online for information about the contractor.

Most importantly, report any suspected fraud to your insurance agent and MID as soon as possible.

For complete information about insurance and storm damage, visit www.mid.ms.gov.

