MS Highway Patrol releases New Year travel data. See how many fatalities and DUIs occurred

The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to one fatal crash in Hancock County during the New Year's Holiday Travel Period.

The period began 6 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 30, and ended at midnight Monday, Jan. 1.

Officials said the fatal crash occurred Monday. Authorities said a 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by 38-year-old Teuta Karaliu, of Slidell, Louisiana, was traveling south on Mississippi 607 when it collided with a pedestrian walking in the middle of the highway.

The pedestrian's identity has not been revealed. The crash remains under investigation.

“The goal of our Troopers was to promote safe travel and reduce the number of crashes, specifically fatal crashes over the New Year Holiday weekend," said Capt. Criss Turnipseed, director of MHP public affairs, in a statement. "We are proud of those efforts and look forward to continuing this mission throughout 2024.”

Below are incident totals reported by the MHP during the two past two years of New Year enforcement periods:

MHP's 2023-2024 New Year Totals

The period lasted three days.

Total Citations — 4865

Seatbelt and Child Restraint — 456

DUI's — 77

Crashes — 119

Fatal Crashes — 1

Fatalities — 1

Motorist Assist — 58

MHP's 2022-2023 New Year Totals

The period lasted four days.

Total Citations — 8037

Seatbelt and Child Restraint — 858

DUI's — 164

Crashes — 203

Fatal Crashes — 2

Fatalities — 2

Motorist Assist — 8

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: MPH New Year holiday period