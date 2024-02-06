MS House passes alcohol prohibition repeal. See what that means

The Mississippi House of Representatives on Tuesday passed a bill that would remove certain statewide alcohol prohibitions and allow for some cities in dry counties to automatically be wet as of Jan. 1, 2025.

House Bill 777, which passed with 91 votes, was presented by State Affairs Committee Chair Henry Zuber, R, of Ocean Springs, who told the House that the bill, if passed by both legislative chambers, could help boost tourism throughout the state and give small towns and cities new revenue streams.

“This is something that's going to move Mississippi forward and it's going to help our smaller cities in terms of tourism, economic activity and great tax revenue," Zuber said. "It will give our smaller cities today a fighting chance.”

The bill, if passed as is by the Senate, will also remove prohibition from municipalities with populations under 5,000 people on liquor and wine, while allowing for counties to remain dry. Under current state laws, only cities with more than 5,000 people can hold a referendum to become wet, as well as county seats with less than that population as well.

The bill does not give grocery stores the right to sell liquor or wine, only for restaurants, bars and liquor stores, Zuber said.

“This is just a small bite of the apple,” Zuber said. “We're not changing the restriction and the prohibition of the sale of alcohol, aka spirits, and wine in counties. Secondly, we are not changing the establishment of those qualified resort status locations that we have presently. The reason that we're not changing the prohibition on sale of alcohol in the counties is because we want to take a very slow, methodical approach. We've got some issues with some of the taxing, in addition to law enforcement (to deal with).”

An amendment was also presented by bill author Brent Powell, R, serving Rankin County, that would preserve municipalities' right to have the sale of liquor and wine if a county votes to go dry after the bill takes effect in 2025.

That amendment passed.

Several House members asked Zuber whether the bill would allow for municipalities with fewer than 5,000 people to opt out of being wet.

Zuber said municipalities wishing to remain dry can do so via a referendum, which would require 1,500 people or 20% of the population, to call for it and then vote on the issue.

Rep. Earle Banks, D, serving Hinds County, also had a question over the bill.

“I might have a question about this later, could we meet over a drink and talk about it?” Banks said, jokingly.

Currently 31 counties in the state are dry, with more than 20 featuring municipalities that already have legal alcohol sales, according to data released by the Mississippi Department of Revenue.

