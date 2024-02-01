MS House passes online sports betting bill. See what it is

The Mississippi House of Representatives on Thursday passed House Bill 774, which would legalize online sports betting within the state if it is approved by Senate and signed by the governor.

The bill, which passed by a large majority, would allow for online sports gambling, and would require mobile companies to contract with brick-and-mortar gambling businesses in the state, such as casinos. Only people located in Mississippi can participate in the online wagering platforms.

Rep. Casey Eure, R, who authored the bill, told House Members that the expansion of sports betting could bring between $20 million and $35 million to the state, which would be spent on road and bridge maintenance throughout the state.

Sports gambling has been legal in Mississippi since 2018 but did not allow for online betting.

The sports book opened to the public for legal sports betting on Wednesday, August 1, 2018, at the Beau Rivage Casino & Resort. All 12 casinos on the Mississippi Gulf Coast now have sports books.

The bill will now be sent to the Senate for consideration. If passed as is by both chambers, the bill would take effect in July.

This is a developing story.

Grant McLaughlin covers state government for the Clarion Ledger. He can be reached at gmclaughlin@gannett.com or 972-571-2335.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: House passes mobile sports betting in Mississippi