MS INTERNATIONAL's (LON:MSI) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in MS INTERNATIONAL's (LON:MSI) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for MS INTERNATIONAL, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.089 = UK£3.5m ÷ (UK£74m - UK£34m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2021).

Therefore, MS INTERNATIONAL has an ROCE of 8.9%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 9.3%, it's still a low return by itself.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for MS INTERNATIONAL's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of MS INTERNATIONAL, check out these free graphs here.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

MS INTERNATIONAL's ROCE growth is quite impressive. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 82% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

On a separate but related note, it's important to know that MS INTERNATIONAL has a current liabilities to total assets ratio of 46%, which we'd consider pretty high. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

What We Can Learn From MS INTERNATIONAL's ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that MS INTERNATIONAL has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. Since the stock has returned a solid 89% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

