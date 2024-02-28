MS judge sentences actress & musician to prison for her crimes. She wanted probation

“You are in the movie business?” Judge Larry Bourgeois quipped from the bench to the woman who stood before him to plead guilty to felony charges.

“You are stealing cars and coming to Mississippi to sell stolen cars, and you are in the movie business,” the judge said. “Come on!”

Brandy Ann Crow told the judge she had had a successful career in the movie business in Los Angeles and wanted to return to work to make the money she would need to pay for her crimes.

According to her biography on the Internet Movie database service, IMDb, Crow, 38, is an actress, producer, musician and artist born in Hollywood. Her movie credits include “The Way” in 2010 and “Hollywood Sex Wars” in 2011.

Crow was accompanied by her attorney, Scott Lusk, when she appeared in Harrison County Circuit Court in Gulfport in February to plead guilty to felony charges of false pretense and possession of the controlled substance fentanyl.

Crow wanted to receive probation for her crimes and wanted the probation transferred to Louisiana to care for her mother and grandmother before she returned to California.

Brandy Ann Crow

“I’m sorry,” she said. “I apologize for the past mistake, and I’ve made a promise to never be here again after today. But, you know, I do have a good career in Los Angeles that I could pick back up once I get back there.”

The judge shot down the request, sentencing Crow to a total of 18 years in prison, suspending all but four years for her to serve in prison with credit for time served, and four years of post-release supervision.

The judge fined Crow $2,000 and ordered her to pay $11,000 in restitution to the victim and $4,243 to cover the extradition costs for the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.

Crow told the judge she had no plans to return to Mississippi after she completed the terms of her prison sentence.

Gulfport police arrested Crow and her then-boyfriend for selling a stolen Dodge Challenger to a buyer for $10,000. Assistant District Attorney Matthew Burrell said the couple placed an ad for the car on Facebook Marketplace to make the sale.

Crow said the buyer paid them $8,000 and was supposed to pay the remaining balance later.

Crow’s then-boyfriend stole the car, and Crow said she made a bad decision and went with him on a road trip in the car that ended with their arrests in Mississippi.

The couple’s arrest came shortly after they sold the stolen car.

According to Burrell, the buyer found out the car was stolen after a traffic stop in Harrison County and reported the crime to Gulfport police officers.

Gulfport police worked with the buyer to arrange a meeting with Crow and her then-boyfriend to pay them the remaining $2,000 the buyer owed.

Instead, police used that meeting to identify Crow and her accomplice.

At the time of their arrests, Crow said police found her stash of Fentanyl, resulting in the additional drug charge.

Crow’s felony conviction is not her first.

She was previously convicted on a felony charge of accessory after the fact to murder. In that case, Crow, who then went by the name of Brandy Ricks, was with her then-boyfriend when he shot and killed a gang member in California.