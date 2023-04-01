MS Legislature goes late into night on last day to finalize the budget, see what's in it

Wicker Perlis, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
·4 min read
The State Capitol is seen while the Mississippi Legislature, Jackson delegation meets to discuss House Bill 1020 in Jackson, Miss., Monday, March 6, 2023.
The State Capitol is seen while the Mississippi Legislature, Jackson delegation meets to discuss House Bill 1020 in Jackson, Miss., Monday, March 6, 2023.

At nearly 2 a.m. Saturday, the Mississippi Legislature finally passed its last budget bill and adjourned sine die, allowing lawmakers to head home, at least for the time being.

The last week of session, while it included other important moments such as debates over HB 1020, primarily focused on the state budget for next fiscal year.

Here's everything you need to know.

The big numbers

Here's the big number: $7.615 billion. That will be the total state support for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

It is less than the overall operating budget for last year, but that year's budget included more than $1.5 billion in federal funds, mostly from COVID-19 relief. This year's includes less than $51 million in Gulf Coast Restoration Funds, and no COVID-19 funds.

When those federal funds are removed from both last year and this year, the budget passed Saturday is larger than last year's record budget, making it the largest state contribution in Mississippi history.

Public Education Funding

One of the main sticking points that prolonged the session was the level at which to fund Mississippi's public schools.

The Mississippi Senate, led by Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, had unanimously passed a plan to make changes to the Mississippi Adequate Education Program formula and then provide $181 million to fully fund that program for the first time in more than 15 years. It did not receive a vote in the House.

Senate leaders, though, continued to push for an increase in funding compared to last year, and ended up securing a roughly $120 million increase. Rather than increase funding for the formula, as Senate leaders had initially proposed, the agreement they reached with the House would see MAEP funded at a slightly higher level than last year, and the $120 million would be distributed to schools directly based on Average Daily Enrollment.

The total budget for MAEP next fiscal year will be about $2.4 billion. That combined with the $120 million direct contribution leaves an approximately $161 million hole between what was appropriated and the number the current formula calls for.

Democratic State Sen. Barbara Blackmon, shown Thursday, noticed a late introduction into the budget for education funding that held up the budget process and helped to send the Mississippi legislative session into the early hours of the morning Saturday.
Democratic State Sen. Barbara Blackmon, shown Thursday, noticed a late introduction into the budget for education funding that held up the budget process and helped to send the Mississippi legislative session into the early hours of the morning Saturday.

The public education budget was nearly complete Friday afternoon, when Sen. Barbara Blackmon, D-Jackson, noticed something was wrong. An unknown lawmaker had included $300,000 for a virtual reality education company that is currently seeking $795,000 from related to the state's welfare fraud scandal. The company, Lobaki Inc., was later removed from the education budget, and members of both chambers could not say who added the particular line item, or how it went unnoticed until it was nearly passed.

Controversial Jackson bill passes: Mississippi House passes controversial House Bill 1020, sends to Gov. as session nears end

MS reaction to Trump indictment: Mississippi Congressional delegates respond to Trump indictment. What they said

Rural Hospitals

With at least 28 of the state's rural hospitals in danger of closing, according to the state health officer, providing support was one of the key goals of the 2023 session for leaders of both chambers and parties.

In the budget, that supports is shown in a $104 million bailout, which will see direct grants given to hospitals in need in exchange for their participation in an information collection and sharing program that could inform future healthcare legislation.

There was little to no serious discussion of expanding Medicaid, a move that many healthcare advocates have called for and one that would bring in more than $1 billion from the federal government.

Tornado Relief

The 2023 budget will include $18.5 million in state funding for the tornadoes that swept across the state last week and devastated towns like Rolling Fork and Amory.

That includes $7 million for the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency in order to account for the amount it needs to fully match significant federal funds that are being used to assist with cleanup and recovery. Three million dollars will go to impacted schools, and $1.5 million will go to hospitals, while $7 million will go to housing.

Senate Appropriations Committee Chair Briggs Hopson, R-Vicksburg, represents part of the impacted area and led budget negotiations for his chamber. He said he had conversations with state agency leaders and local officials, and he believes the $18.5 million will be enough to meet the state's needs for the response.

"We wanted to make sure we did what they thought we should do in this budget," Hopson said.

Damage assessments on the ground are still ongoing. If more funds are needed, Hopson expects either a special session to be called or for the legislature to come back next session and quickly pass funding in January.

"If anything got worse, I suspect the governor would call us in for a special session," Hopson said.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: MS Legislature wraps up 2023 session with final budget figures announced

Recommended Stories

  • Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript March 29, 2023 Operator: Good afternoon, and welcome to the Accelerate Diagnostics Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Laura Pierson. Please go ahead. Laura Pierson: Before we begin, it […]

  • Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript March 29, 2023 Operator: Good evening, and welcome to Dyadic International’s Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. Currently, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Following management’s prepared remarks, there will be a brief question-and-answer session. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded today, […]

  • Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

    Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript March 29, 2023 Operator: Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to Sprinklr’s Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. Please limit […]

  • Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

    Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript March 29, 2023 Operator: Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Webhelp transaction and Concentrix First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call. . Please be advised that today’s conference call is being recorded. I would like to turn the conference over to your speaker […]

  • Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

    Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript March 29, 2023 Operator: Hello, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Verint Systems Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation there will be question-and-answer session. . I would now like to […]

  • Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

    Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript March 29, 2023 Operator: Good day, everyone, and welcome to today’s Paychex Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, you will have the opportunity to ask questions during the question-and-answer session. Please note, this call will be recorded, […]

  • Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript March 29, 2023 Operator: Hello and welcome to the Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Year-End 2022 Conference Call and Webcast. . A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to […]

  • IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (PNK:IGXT) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (PNK:IGXT) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript March 29, 2023 Operator: Greetings and welcome to the IntelGenx Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time all participants are in listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. Please note this conference is being recorded. I will […]

  • Matt Gaetz's legislative aide is a convicted war criminal who murdered an Afghan civilian and dumped his body in a latrine

    Gaetz's office defended its decision to hire Derrick Miller, stating he was "wrongfully convicted and served our country with honor."

  • Apple wins appeal against UK antitrust probe into mobile browser dominance

    On Friday, Apple won an appeal against an investigation the UK's antitrust watchdog launched last fall.

  • Maggie Haberman Reveals How Trump Org Employees Celebrated Trump Indictment

    “That really sort of tells you something about where these folks’ heads are," said The New York Times reporter.

  • Democrats' anger boils over after GOP witnesses testify without taking questions

    Democratic lawmakers didn't hold back their anger Thursday at a House hearing about social media and censorship when a pair of Republican witnesses delivered testimony and left without being questioned. The shouting began after Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.), the former attorney general of Missouri, and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry (R) testified before the House Judiciary subcommittee on the weaponization of the federal government about what they claimed was the Biden administration's effor

  • A judge just delivered a crushing blow to Fox News in Dominion's defamation lawsuit

    A Delaware judge granted Dominion Voting Systems a win in its mammoth defamation lawsuit against Fox News — and denied all of Fox's claims.

  • Dear Mar-a-Lago Club members: My indictment is going to cost you

    Frank Cerabino's column imagining how Trump will capitalize on his New York indictment to Mar-a-Lago Club members

  • Trump Rages at Hush-Money Indictment in Misspelled Truth Social Rant

    Carlos Barria/ReutersMinutes after it was reported that a Manhattan grand jury had voted to criminally indict him, former President Donald Trump issued a wrathful response, denouncing it in a lengthy statement as “political persecution and election interference at the highest level in history.”He also issued another furious rant on his social media platform Truth Social, complete with an unfortunate, all-caps misspelling saying he had been “INDICATED.”“From the time I came down the golden escala

  • The Return Of Trumponomics Could Reverse The US’s Economy’s Spiral Of Decline

    Will he be allowed to run while facing a potential trial? Can a former President be convicted? Could he somehow negotiate a plea bargain that gets him off the hook and, if not, will the former adult film star Stormy Daniels appear in the dock?

  • Exonerated Central Park 5 Member Has 1-Word Statement On Trump's Indictment

    Trump has declined to apologize for taking out full-page ads in 1989 calling for the execution of the now-vindicated men who were teens at the time.

  • Manhattan DA's counsel says House GOP collaborating with Trump

    The counsel for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on Friday urged House Republicans to denounce former President Donald Trump's attacks on Bragg's office, saying they are collaborating with him to undermine his criminal probe. "You and many of your colleagues have chosen to collaborate with Mr. Trump's efforts to vilify and denigrate the integrity of elected state prosecutors and trial judges," the attorney for Bragg said in letter to Reps. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio., Bryan Steil, R-Wis., and James Comer, R-Ky. The three are chairmen of House committees probing the DA's investigation into Trump.

  • Putin’s getting nervous about Russia’s sinking economy

    Russia's arrest of a journalist who detailed its economic woes is an act of desperation—and probably not the last one.

  • Goldberg: Ron DeSantis' response to Trump's indictment is a frightening new low even for him

    The Florida governor threatened to refuse to extradite former President Trump to New York, showing contempt for the Constitution and the rule of law.