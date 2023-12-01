MS man accused of stealing $95k building from Bolton High

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tate County Sheriff’s deputies say they recovered parts of a prefabricated shop stolen from Bolton High School at a home in Coldwater, Mississippi, Tuesday.

Authorities also took the homeowner, Juan Vega, 36, into custody.

Bolton High School officials said they discovered the ClearSpan prefabricated building that was in the process of being put together missing from the school lot after returning from the Thanksgiving break. The building materials are valued at around $95,000.

Shelby County deputies said surveillance video showed a semi-truck with a trailer pull on the property and someone loading up the ClearSpan building materials. Detectives also got a tag number and were able to track down the truck and driver in Cordova.

The truck driver said he was told to meet a man in a black GMC pickup at Bolton High on November 18 at 7:30 a.m. to help him haul away the building materials. The driver said he dropped off the materials behind a barn in the 1700 block of Mays Road in Coldwater.

Tate County deputies said that the ClearSpan building parts they located behind the barn were marked Memphis-Shelby County Schools.

Investigators said Vega admitted to meeting the truck driver at Bolton High, loading up the building equipment, and paying the driver $900 to deliver it to the Coldwater property.

Vega is charged with theft of property of $60,000 -$250,000. It does not appear the truck driver is facing any charges.

