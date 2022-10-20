MS man told white nationalists he wanted to kill minorities. Then he tried to buy an AR-15.

A Nesbit, Mississippi man was sentenced to 2 ½ years in prison after threatening to kill members of minority groups.

Aubrey Suzuki, 21, made the threats on an encrypted messaging platform with members of a white nationalist organization, according to court documents.

“Authorities were alerted when Suzuki began making threats to accelerate and wage a race war in the United States” said a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Suzuki also made numerous statements about Nazi and “white supremacist ideology,” the release said.

“Honestly I don’t want to be a normal person. I want to breathe revolution,” Suzuki posted in the group chat, adding that he wanted “to be in the middle of the boondocks with my mates killing” people from Black, Latino and LGBTQ+ communities.

Suzuki was arrested after FBI agents discovered he was attempting to buy an AR-15 rifle online.

“The defendant in this case made credible threats to shoot members of various minority groups, and then purchased a semi-automatic rifle,” U.S. Attorney Clay Joyner said in a press release. “While all Americans enjoy a constitutional right to free speech, that right does not include a right to threaten or terrorize other individuals.”

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and prosecuted by Assistant U.S Attorney Clayton A. Dabbs.