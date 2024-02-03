MS selects new Episcopal bishop in historic election. See who

The Rev. Dr. Dorothy Sanders Wells was selected Saturday as the new Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Mississippi in an historic election at St. Andrew's Episcopal School in Ridgeland.

Wells was selected on the fourth ballot and becomes the first woman and first Black person to become the Episcopal Bishop of Mississippi.

This continues a trend in Mississippi as Sharma Lewis was elected as the first Black woman to become bishop of the Mississippi United Methodist Church in November of 2022.

Wells will replace Brian Seage, who led the diocese through the COVID-19 pandemic and Jackson water crisis. Seage was elected in 2014 and succeeded Bishop Duncan Gray in 2015, upon Gray's retirement.

"This is a historic moment and this marks a new chapter in our history," Seage said. "It's the first time we have elected a woman and the first time we have elected an African American as the bishop of the diocese. I think this speaks dramatically for this movement within our church."

As for the four ballots it took to complete the election, Seage said that with five candidates, he believed the process played out more quickly than he anticipated.

Wells, who will become the 11th bishop in the Mississippi diocese, is Rector of St. George's Episcopal Church in Germantown, Tennessee and is chaplain of the church's preschool. She has been there since 2013.

"I am truly humbled by the confidence that the council has placed in me, and I am so looking forward to working with the good people of the Diocese of Mississippi," Wells said. "We are reading all kinds of statistics and reports about declining church attendance and declining church engagement, but we know God is in the midst of all of this and I am looking forward to exploring with this Diocese all of the ways we can continue love God and love one another and serve our neighbors and care for the people around us."

Wells is a native of Mobile, Alabama. Wells graduated from Rhodes College in Memphis with a degree in vocal performance. She also has a juris doctorate from the Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law at the University of Memphis. Her Master of Divinity is from Memphis Theological Seminary and her Doctor of Ministry degree is from Candler School of Theology at Emory University.

She won the election against four others, The Rev. Canon Jason Alexander of Arkansas, The Very Rev. Jennifer Andrews-Weckerly of Atlanta, The Very Rev. Rob Courtney of Louisiana and The Very Rev. Walton Jones of Grenada.

Wells will become Bishop elect on May 1 and work alongside Seage and then be ordained on July 20.

The ordination is scheduled to be officiated by Michael Curry, who is the first Black to serve as Presiding Bishop of the Episcopal Church. He was previously bishop of the Diocese of North Carolina.

Curry gained international acclaim when he presided over the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2011.

Seage is stepping aside as Kyle Seage, also an Episcopal priest and the bishop's wife, had accepted a job as rector of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Belvedere, California. She had been the rector of St. Phillip's in Jackson for 12 years. Brian Seage said his family wasn't looking for a move, but when they saw the profile listing for St. Stephen's, they felt like she had to apply.

Wells said one of her first orders of business will be to get out and visit with churches across Mississippi.

"When we had our meet and greets when I was able to get to know some of the people in the Diocese, I said then that I really want to get out into the districts," she said. "I want to meet people. I want to meet clergy and I want to meet lay folks in these different convocations. I want to see what is happening in their ministry, and I want to get some good conversations going so that we can be good relationship builders together and be about the business of exploring the ways that we can serve God."

