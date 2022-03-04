MS sex rehab is featured in viral Humans of New York story about GA husband’s double life

A viral story on the Humans of New York Facebook page has made its way to a famous Mississippi sex addiction rehab clinic.

The 13-part series tells the story of what appears to be an American dream but takes a dark turn.

The series tells the story of Venus Morris Griffin, a real estate agent, motivational speaker and author who now lives in Augusta, Georgia.

Blonde and beautiful, she met her future husband in college at the University of South Carolina. His name was Tripp Morris, then a charming 6’3” fraternity president.

But what was a dream turned to nightmare years later after she learned about her husband’s double life, according to Venus Griffin’s account published by HONY.

The first of the 13 posts first went up Thursday morning and soon went viral. It garnered thousands of comments, over 100,000 likes, nearly seven thousand re-shares and got picked up by The State, the Sun Herald’s sister newsroom in Columbia, South Carolina.

The couple met at USC where he was a cheerleader, although he told her he was a Gamecocks college football player. They raised six kids together and were married for 20 years until he was convicted of child molestation and sentenced to 45 years in prison.

The Mississippi connection comes in on post nine, when Griffin revealed that Morris had admitted to sex addiction and checked himself into a rehab facility in Mississippi.

Although not named in the HONY series, the facility is presumably Gratitude at the Pine Grove Behavioral Health and Addiction Services in Hattiesburg.

The only place of its kind in the state, Gratitude was the first program in the U.S. to focus solely on sex addiction when it started in 2004, according to the Hattiesburg American.

The clinic gained national attention back in 2010 when Tiger Woods reportedly checked in there and again in 2016 when Sharon Osbourne allegedly ordered her husband Ozzy Osbourne to treatment.

Although the 13-part series is often dark, the story has a happy ending.

Story continues

Griffin got remarried, is a successful real estate agent driving a Porsche and her children are thriving.

The full series can be found on the Humans of New York Facebook page here.

John “Tripp” Morris III in prison mug shot from 2020.