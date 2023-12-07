MS Supreme Court orders AG to file rebuttal before it considers setting execution date

Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch has until Dec. 20 to file a rebuttal to a motion to halt the setting of an execution date for a man on death row who may be mentally incompetent.

Attorneys for Robert Simon Jr. filed a status update with the state Supreme Court outlining their position that they have not completed the testing necessary to evaluate Simon's mental capacity and intellectual ability.

Krissy Nobile, with the Mississippi Office of Capital Post Conviction Counsel, was appointed to represent Simon on Oct. 11. Less than a month after taking his case, the state filed a motion seeking Simon's execution.

Nearly a month later, the attorney general has not answered Simon's response that he is intellectually disabled and not competent to be executed, even as the CPCC continues working on getting Simon properly evaluated.

Chief Justice Michael Randolph issued the order for Fitch's rebuttal Wednesday afternoon, saying that a rebuttal to the defense's position is warranted.

Simon has been on death row since 1991. This will be the state's second attempt to execute Simon. An initial execution date was set in 2011, but was stayed since there was uncertainty over Simon's mental competence.

Simon, along with Anthony Carr, who is also on death row at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman, was convicted at trial for murder, sexual battery, kidnapping and burglary in connection with the deaths of four family members in Quitman County.

The attorney general filed a motion to set an execution date for another man on death row, but the Supreme Court ordered the state to complete the process in the ongoing legal proceedings for Willie Jerome Manning before the motion would be considered. Fitch's office has until Dec. 29 to file a response in that case, and Manning has another 15 days after the state's filing to reply to the state.

