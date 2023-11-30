MS Supreme Court puts hold on setting execution date for 1 man. Here's what happened

Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch's quest to set an execution date for one of two men on Mississippi's death row will have to wait, the state Supreme Court ruled Thursday.

Fitch's office filed a motion to set an execution date for two men: Willie Jerome Manning and Robert Simon Jr. Both men have open petitions filed in court for post-conviction relief.

The motion to set an execution date remains on the table. but Justice Robert Chamberlin, writing on behalf of all the justices, said the motion will not be heard until the open petition and subsequent responses have been filed and considered before the court. Fitch's office had been granted extra time to file a response to Manning's petition, with a deadline of Dec. 29, then Manning has 15 days to file a reply to that response.

"After due consideration, the Court finds that the parties shall file their respective response and reply briefs within these set forth deadlines," Chamberlin wrote in his order. "Based upon the State's representation that it is prepared for the Court to set Manning's execution date, no extensions will be granted absent exigent circumstances."

Willie Jerome Manning

Manning has been on death row since November 1994, when he was convicted of murdering two Mississippi State University students. Some of the evidence presented at trial may be incorrect, according to letters from the FBI, including erroneous testimony related to hair analysis and ballistics testing.

In addition, some of the witnesses who testified that Manning admitted killing the students said they were persuaded by the sheriff's office to say Manning confessed, but now say they did not hear him admit guilt.

"We are pleased the Court is requiring the State to respond to Mr. Manning's previously filed Post-Conviction Petition," Capital Post Conviction Counsel Attorney Krissy Nobile said in a text message.

In Simon's case, his attorneys filed a petition for post-conviction relief, questioning his mental competency. Justices have not yet ruled on Fitch's motion to set Simon's execution date.

Simon has been on death row since October 1990, after he was convicted with another man, Anthony Carr, of murdering four family members in Quitman County.

