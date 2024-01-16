MS weather: State paralyzed by freezing conditions. How cold will it get Wednesday?

Central Mississippi woke up to temperatures in the lower teens Tuesday morning with icy road conditions and much of the area shut down because of the two.

Tuesday could set records for Jackson for the lowest high temperature for the date as well as the lowest low temperature for the date.

Previously, the lowest high temperature for this date was 32 degrees in 1957 while the lowest low temperature was 13 degrees in 2018. Tuesday's high was only expected to get to 27 while the low could get to 10 or below overnight into Wednesday.

The National Weather Service recorded Jackson as 13 degrees on Tuesday morning, which would match the 2018 record.

Greenwood tied a record low for Tuesday morning at 15 degrees. The previous 15-degree day in Greenwood was in 1979.

Ice-covered walking trails cut a pattern across Strawberry Patch Park in Madison, Miss., Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2023. A winter storm brought frigid tempers and frozen precipitation when it moved into the state Monday night.

Despite the sleet and snow that have been reported on roadways in more than 70 of the 82 Mississippi counties, the power grid from Entergy seems to have held up very well. Only spotty outages have been reported as just 3,466 electric customers are without power as of 9:30 Tuesday, and Entergy spokesperson Candace Coleman says the company is working to get power on to those people.

"We have crews engaged to restore service as quickly and safely as possible," Coleman said. "We continue to monitor the weather and are prepared to respond if conditions worsen."

Nearly all schools have closed completely for Tuesday while Mississippi State University and Jackson State University have said they will have virtual classes. Mississippi State has already announced it will continue on with its virtual schedule on Wednesday. Considering that temperatures will not rise above freezing today, roads could still be a problem by Wednesday morning. School administrators that the Clarion Ledger reached out to Tuesday morning said a decision will be reached on whether schools will meet by mid afternoon.

A white SUV is pulled from a ditch off of Post Oak Road in Madison Monday evening.

The City of Jackson opened an additional cold weather shelter for residents in need. Sykes Gym at 520 Sykes Road is now open to anyone seeking shelter from the freezing temperatures. Shephard's Gymat 1355 Hattiesburg St.remains open.

Due to the icy conditions, Richard's Disposal Inc. announced it would not be picking up trash Tuesday in Jackson. The city's garbage transfer station is also closed today.

Waste Management has suspended trash service service for the cities of Canton, Madison, Ridgeland, Brandon and Pearl as well as for people in Hinds County, Rankin County and Copiah County.

"We will resume service as soon as weather and road conditions safely allow," WM said in a release Tuesday.

Workers for Madison the City as well as Madison Police Department work to block off the bridge on Madison Parkway on Monday evening, Jan. 15.

It appears Jackson's water system has held up to this point with the coldest temperatures set for tonight.

Winterization of the system is the second priority project listed in the federal stipulated order that put Third Party Water Manager Ted Henifin in charge in 2022. As of Tuesday morning, no major problems have been reported.

There area some delays at the Medgar Wiley Evers Airport in Flowood but the vast majority of flights for the day are on schedule and many have already landed and taken off.

