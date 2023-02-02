MSA Safety Incorporated (MSA) Rose On Quarterly Update

Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management company, released its “Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund” fourth quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. Small-cap stocks posted solid returns in the fourth quarter for the first time in 2022. The Russell 2000 Growth Index was up 4.11% trailing the Russell 2000 Value Index, which returned 8.39% in the quarter. For the year 2022, small-cap stocks posted disappointing results. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund highlighted stocks like MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) in the Q4 2022 investor letter. Based in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania, MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) is a safety products manufacturer that protect people and facility infrastructures. On February 1, 2023, MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) stock closed at $139.06 per share. One-month return of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) was -1.49%, and its shares gained 2.08% of their value over the last 52 weeks. MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) has a market capitalization of $5.451 billion.

Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund made the following comment about MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) in its Q4 2022 investor letter:

"MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) provides safety products to protect both people and facility infrastructures. The company’s stock reacted favorably to its most recent quarterly update and continued its move higher throughout the rest of the quarter. The update was highlighted by impressive margin expansion and strong pricing, as well as by notable accelerating order growth that has driven backlogs to record levels and provides for encouraging visibility into next year’s operations."

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 16 hedge fund portfolios held MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) at the end of the third quarter which was 13 in the previous quarter.

